Feeding Pets of the Homeless asks for Support During #GivingTuesday 2023

Man sitting in wheelchair outdoors with his small tan dog with a jacket on his lap. Their noses are touching.

A Feeding Pets of the Homeless client with his dog at a recent wellness clinic, following a veterinary exam.

National Non-Profit Relies on Donors for Mission Support

As we enjoy abundance during Thanksgiving, we ask everyone to keep the vulnerable in their hearts with a donation to Feeding Pets of the Homeless during Giving Tuesday.”
— Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless
CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Giving Tuesday approaches on November 28, 2023, Feeding Pets of the Homeless asks everyone to help the pets and their humans experiencing homelessness thrive with a donation to Feeding Pets.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless is the first national non-profit organization dedicated to helping those in our society who are experiencing homelessness care for their constant companions through difficult times.

“As we enjoy abundance during Thanksgiving, we ask everyone to keep the vulnerable in their hearts with a donation to Feeding Pets of the Homeless during Giving Tuesday,” said Feeding Pets founder and President Genevieve Frederick.

According to Frederick, Feeding Pets of the Homeless receives no government support and relies on individual donations and grants to fund its mission.

“Without individual donors who reach into their heart to help save the pets of those experiencing homelessness, we would not exist and pets would suffer,” she added.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a dedicated day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. In 2022, more than 35 million people donated over $3 billion to a variety of causes.

Individuals and organizations may donate by visiting PetsoftheHomeless.org or emailing info@petsofthehomeless.org.

About FPH
Since its founding in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has saved thousands of pets by providing more than 2 million pounds of food and $3.5 million in veterinary assistance. Donations to Feeding Pets have helped more than 30,000 pets nationwide, including thousands of military veteran pet owners experiencing homelessness.

Kristen Furleigh, MBA
Feeding Pets of the Homeless
+1 361-237-0423
email us here
