When we remember a special Christmas, it is not the presents that made it special,but the laughter, the feeling of love, and the togetherness of friends and family that made that Christmas special.” — -Catherine Pulsifer

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic Mardi Gras Inn

Contact: Karen Brem, Marketing Director

Historic Mardi Gras Inn Invites Guests to Celebrate a December to Remember in New Orleans

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, located in the heart of New Orleans' famous French Quarter, is delighted to share a roundup of December events that are set to make the 2023 holiday season in New Orleans unforgettable. Karen Brem, the Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, offers insights into the festive activities that visitors and locals alike can look forward to.

From the twinkling lights of the French Quarter to the joyous carols echoing through the streets, December in New Orleans is a tapestry of holiday cheer. The city's calendar is brimming with events designed to enchant visitors of all ages.

Annual Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade (December 2)

Kick off the month with the whimsical Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade. With spectacular floats, local musicians, and festive balloons, the parade culminates with a special appearance by Santa Claus himself. The celebrations continue post-parade in Lafayette Square with music, food, and fun for the entire family.

48th Annual Holiday Home Tour (December 9-10)

Experience the grandeur of New Orleans' historic homes on the Holiday Home Tour presented by McEnery Residential. These magnificent homes, usually admired from afar, will open their doors for an up-close look at their holiday finery, offering a rare glimpse into the city's rich architectural heritage.

Reveillon Dinners (All December)

Savor the flavors of the season with the traditional Reveillon Dinners held throughout December. These special feasts, hosted by various renowned restaurants in the city, offer a taste of Creole holiday cuisine that dates back to the 19th century.

Caroling in Jackson Square (Mid-December)

Join voices with locals and visitors in Jackson Square for a heartwarming evening of caroling. This treasured event brings together the community for a night of song and celebration under the stars.

New Year's Eve Fleur De Lis Drop (December 31)

Ring in the New Year with the iconic Fleur De Lis Drop in the French Quarter. The evening is filled with live music, fireworks, and merriment as the city counts down to the New Year in true New Orleans style.

"New Orleans in December is where the magic of the holidays comes to life," said Karen Brem. "While we make no promises other than our great location, we invite you to make the Historic Mardi Gras Inn your starting point for exploring the seasonal festivities that our city has to offer."

Located just steps away from these events, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn is perfectly situated for guests to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit that only New Orleans can provide. The inn's proximity to the French Quarter's array of activities makes it an ideal base for those looking to experience the joy and tradition of a New Orleans holiday season.

For more information on holiday events and to plan your stay at the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, please contact historicmardigrasinn.com or call directly at (504)949-5815.