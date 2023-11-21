DAVID BURKE’S RED HORSE BRAND CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH OPENING OF THIRD LOCATION
The Modern American Steakhouse Now The Culinary Draw at New Jersey's Historic Bernards InnBERNARDSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third Red Horse by David Burke, the burgeoning modern American steakhouse brand, has opened in Bernardsville, NJ’s historic 116-year-old Bernards Inn. The opening of the 120-seat restaurant was marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Bernardsville Mayor Mary Jane Canose, other local dignitaries and the principals of Hampshire Destination Properties LLC, (a subsidiary of The Hampshire Companies), who have partnered with David Burke Hospitality Management (DBHM) to operate the property’s two restaurants and banquet hall. (Eventually DBHM will take on the inn’s 20 rooms as well.) The new Red Horse is Burke’s nineth restaurant in New Jersey and his 19th worldwide, with the 20th set to debut in New York City next month. It is the second Red Horse he has launched this year.
The restaurant is the first completed element a multi-million-dollar renovation designed to update and energize the property, while paying homage to the building’s bones and character. For example, Red Horse’s décor is in tune with the brand’s signature red and white horse tack wallpaper, eye-catching lighting fixtures and plethora of original equine-themed artwork, including a specially commissioned, larger version of the painting a red horse by Tuan Tran that avid art collector Burke purchased in 2020 and that inspired the name of the brand. Still, it embraces, and even showcases, the circa 1907 massive stone fireplace, impressive dark wood molding and large arched windows.
On the menu front, premium local and global seasonal ingredients, truffles from Italy to bison from New Jersey’s Fossil Farm and oysters from Barnegat Bay. There are a variety of steak cuts, dry-aged by Burke’s U.S. patented pink Himalayan salt process, along with other Burke hallmark dishes such as Clothesline Bacon, maple black pepper glaze, pickle lemon and Lobster Dumplings, miso tomato, chili oil, preserved lemon. New items created for the Bernardsville Red Horse include Scallop & Lobster, Chinese sausage fried rice, xo sauce; Tea Smoked Duck Breast, foie gras dumpling, honeynut squash puree, spinach, ginger-black currant jus, blackberries, crispy maitake mushrooms; and “Far Hills” Fries, prosciutto, camembert, lemon, herbs.*
“We are all very excited about this project,” said Burke. “This is one of New Jersey’s greatest, iconic properties and we are bringing it back to its glory days. Ever since I was a young chef, I had a lot of respect for this property and its contributions to New Jersey’s fine dining scene. The area’s residents are well-traveled, sophisticated diners, who want a relaxed yet refined place to dine nearby. So, for the concept I looked to the old horse country feel and the graciousness that came with that era invigorated by my playful style.”
The second Bernards Inn restaurant by David Burke, with its own side entrance leading to the former wine cellar, will open in December as a fun speakeasy-supper club-music venue with a sushi bar, called The Bernie. The 100-seater will bring lively entertainment to the area with a casual vibe featuring comedy shows, musical entertainment (piano, jazz ensembles and acoustic), lectures, wine dinners, trivia nights and Burke’s popular Dine in the Dark dinners.
During the warmer drinks and food will be served on the expansive patio decorated with lush plantings that graces the front of the building. The event space for private affairs, with a 200-seat capacity, will be renovated in 2024.
Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn is located at 27 Mine Brook Road, Bernardsville, NJ. It is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. with the bar area and menu available at 4 p.m. Brunch is served on Sunday and the restaurant is closed on Monday. www.redhorsebydb.com/restaurant-bernards.
*As part of the Red Horse concept, Burke assures no two if the brand’s menus are exactly alike; rather each is distinguished by dishes that relate to its location in some fashion and convey a sense of place.
