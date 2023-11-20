Retired Educators are the fourth winners in TDC’s 50K Mega Raffle

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Two (2) retired educators, Mr. Urban Freeman and his wife, Mrs. Amelia Freeman are the fourth winners in the St. Kitts Nevis-Anguilla Trading and Development Company Limited (TDC) 50K Mega Raffle for October 2023.

The couple, who reside in Saddlers, received their EC$10,000.00 cheque at the TDC Automotive Division at the C A Paul Southwell Industrial Site on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, during a symbolic handing-over ceremony.

The Freemans took the opportunity to speak of their experiences in doing business at various retail stores and how they plan to make the best use of their winnings.

“I am always happy to shop at TDC. TDC is fifty years, that’s a great achievement. Fifty years of serving the country of St. Christopher and Nevis, all the years of consistent good quality products and interesting people,” Mr. Freeman said.

Mrs. Freeman indicated, “We have spent a lot of money with TDC, so the $10,000.00 reward would assist greatly as we are in the process of building.”

On hand to congratulate the lucky shoppers was Mr. Kashka Thompson, the Client Relations and Marketing Manager, who spoke about the success of the promotion and its continued benefits to TDC customers.

“The TDC 50K Mega Raffle, which forms part of our ongoing fifth anniversary celebrations, has been extremely successful thus far. Our customers are signing up for our Mega Rewards Incentive Programme to become members every month to reap the benefits of shopping online and in retail stores,” stated Thompson.

He also added, “A mandate of the 50th anniversary celebrations is to give back to our many valued customers. Therefore, this raffle is a very novel idea, and it actually increases our brand visibility and awareness.”

The exciting initiative, now in its last month with over qualifying 41,737 entries, since it started in June, will give another lucky TDC customer the chance to take home the final EC$10,000 prize, on Thursday 30th November 2023.

However, for this chance patrons must sign up at any retail store or by scanning QR code on 50K Mega Raffle promotional posters, digital media or by accessing the link https://bit.ly/TDCMegaRewards. They must spend EC$250 or more, at the TDC Automotive Divisions, City Drug Store (Nevis) Limited, TDC Home and Building Depots and shoptdcgroup.com.

Hire purchase customers will qualify to be in the last digital draw when they open a new contract before the Thursday 30th November 2023 deadline.

The TDC 50K Mega Raffle is one of the many activities on the Group’s golden anniversary calendar, which is being celebrated under the theme, “Your Neighbour, Your Partner, Your Future.”