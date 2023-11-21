Minister of State Phillip condemns violence against seniors and other vulnerable persons

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of State responsible for Gender Affairs, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, used the national platform offered by the Federal Parliament to reiterate a strong condemnation against all forms of violence, particularly against society’s most vulnerable.

The statement on Monday, November 20, 2023, was made in light of a recent act of violence perpetrated against senior citizen Jason “King Pharaoh” McClean. Mr. McClean was returning home from the inaugural Seniors’ Prom organized by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities on November 10, 2023, when he was attacked.

Minister of State Phillip, who is also a Senator in the Parliament, said Mr. McClean is “in very good spirits and is doing well” after the incident. She then denounced the actions of the perpetrators.

“I take the opportunity to condemn all forms of violence especially when it comes to our vulnerable citizens, residents, especially our seniors,” Honourable Phillip said “The work of the ministry and the unit is to ensure that our seniors are well respected and they are treated with kindness and care, particularly as they would have contributed [to national development] for so many years. We want to condemn all forms of violence, neglect and assault, especially towards our seniors and any vulnerable populations in our Federation.”

Mr. McClean was crowned Prom King at the Seniors’ Prom.