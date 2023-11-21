Tax Administration System “Smarts and E-Government Portal” to go live January 2024

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, – The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) is delighted to announce that our E-Government Portal as a part of our new Tax Administration System, SMARTS (Smart Modernized Administration for Revenue and Taxation System), is scheduled to go live on January 23rd, 2024. This development represents a significant leap forward in our ongoing commitment to delivering a more efficient and user-friendly tax experience for all stakeholders.

SMARTS is purposefully designed to simplify and enhance the entire tax process, ensuring it is more intelligent, accessible, and efficient. We encourage all taxpayers to take note of this impending change and stay tuned for updates in the media. Whether you’re an individual taxpayer, a business owner, or a corporate entity, SMARTS, E-Government Portal will revolutionize the way you manage your tax obligations.

Key highlights of SMARTS E- E-Government Portal include:

Online Tax Filing and Payment: A user-friendly online platform for seamless tax filing and payment processes.

Real-Time Updates on Tax Transactions: Receive instant updates on your tax transactions, ensuring transparency and accuracy.

Enhanced Security and Data Privacy: SMARTS E-Government Portal employs advanced security measures to safeguard taxpayer information and ensure data privacy.

Simplified Taxpayer Information Management: An intuitive system for managing taxpayer information efficiently.

Convenient Access to Tax Forms and Documents: Easy access to a comprehensive range of tax forms and documents.

To facilitate a smooth transition and afford taxpayers the opportunity to adopt and utilize the new system, we are extending the deadline for the 2024 Business and Occupation Licenses to March 2024. Taxpayers interested in making prepayments for the 2024 tax year should do so once the system goes live. Please note that payments will not be accepted, and Business and Occupation Licences will not be printed until the system is officially launched.

We are committed to keeping you informed through various media channels, including announcements about training sessions, webinars, and additional resources to help you navigate the transition seamlessly.

We are excited about the opportunities that SMARTS and the E-Government Portal brings and anticipate your continued support and collaboration in this exciting new phase of tax administration. Together, we are shaping the future of taxation for a more prosperous and efficient tax environment.

Please contact the Inland Revenue Department for any additional information.

The Inland Revenue Department, Building our Nation Through Responsible Tax Administration

St. Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue Department,

Bay Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Tel: (869) 465-8485, Exts: 3402/3410

Email: inlandrevenue@ird.gov.kn

Website: www.sknird.com

Facebook, Youtube, LinkedIn: St. Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue Department

Instagram: inlandrevenue