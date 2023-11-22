C Spire Business Wins Multiple Partner Awards from Cisco
Recognized as ‘Innovation Partner,’ ‘Service Provider’ & ‘Webex Managed Service’ Partner of the YearRIDGELAND, MISS., USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C Spire Business, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, has received multiple partner awards from Cisco, winning innovation partner of the year, service provider partner of the year and the Webex managed service partner of the year. The awards were presented recently at the Cisco Partner Summit and WebexOne events.
C Spire was selected for its innovation, defining new experiences, driving more engagement and delivering greater value for Cisco’s customers and communities.
Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco partner awards recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.
“Congratulations to C Spire for winning these partner of the year awards! Cisco is proud to work with partners to drive digital transformation, create powerful solutions and deliver outcomes for our customers,” said Walter Fuller, leader, Partner Sales- Southeast Operation, Americas partner organization at Cisco. “C Spire stands for ‘Customer Inspired’ and without a doubt C Spire represents customer innovation. Just one example of their Innovation is their purpose-built offer that equips organizations with an end-to-end managed roadway connectivity solution. C Spire is committed to delivering cutting edge technology to their customers with a cloud first approach. Their partnership with Cisco is a model for service providers around the globe.”
Recipients of Cisco Partner Summit awards are top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities, and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers. The awards recognize partners for their achievements within specific technology categories and markets across the world. Award recipients are selected by a group of executives representing Cisco’s global and regional partner sales organizations.
"Our long standing and valued partnership with Cisco aligns with our mission to advance businesses through innovative and best-in-class technology solutions,” said Suzy Hays, executive vice president of C Spire. “This collaboration leverages powerful solutions and results for businesses across the nation, and we are honored to be recognized for our work, dedication and commitment.
About C Spire
C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology company. The provider of fiber-backed broadband, telephony and IT services brings together a team of specialized IT experts to deliver solutions that keep businesses prepared for the future. From cloud services to voice and collaboration to managed networks and security, C Spire engineers provide network and IT solutions in both managed and on-premises environments to best fit the needs of customers. You can find this news release and other announcements at www.cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com/business and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspirebusiness, on Twitter at twitter.com/cspirebusiness and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/showcase/c-spire-business.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
