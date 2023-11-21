Alpine IQ Announces Enhanced Integration with Treez for Streamlined Customer and Transaction Data Management

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, a leader in data-driven marketing, analytics, and loyalty solutions, is thrilled to announce its updated integration with Treez, a leading enterprise point-of-sale platform for cannabis retailers. This enhancement simplifies the management of customer records and transaction data, elevating efficiency and the customer experience.



Businesses can now connect their Alpine IQ accounts to Treez through enhanced integration. The key advantages of this integration are the ability to manage customer data and transaction histories effortlessly, unique API keys for each store location for customized data handling, and an age gate compliance feature to meet industry standards.

The integration enables automated SMS opt-in requests, loyalty membership enrollments for new contacts, and the ability to mirror loyalty points from Treez into Alpine IQ and freeze data from Treez. This integration also facilitates the creation of targeted audiences based on Treez Discount Groups, enhancing customer engagement.

“Retailers who use Treez deserve friction-free loyalty and rewards management inside their point of sale. With the launch of our tier 3+, 2-way integration with Alpine IQ, Treez clients can easily link or create loyalty accounts and redeem customers’ rewards directly from their POS, creating enhanced customer loyalty and increased repeat purchases,” said TreezPay Product Manager Rich Thorne.

Alpine IQ is a front-runner in providing data-driven solutions for all industries, offering tools for customer engagement, data management, and compliance. Treez is renowned for its advanced POS platform, which focuses on streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences.

Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, says, “The partnership between Alpine IQ and Treez introduces a remarkably user-friendly and flexible platform for managing customer data and orchestrating tailored retail experiences. Both companies show their dedication to data-driven and transparent collaboration, offering retailers vital tools that comply with industry regulations for efficient business management. This integration exemplifies their shared vision of empowering retailers with innovative solutions to enhance consumer engagement and streamline operations.”

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers businesses in all industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes and industries resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the most extensive suite of tools for marketing, data ops, loyalty, and analytics.

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point of sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry. Treez’s innovative technology and insights help retailers accelerate revenue growth, drive better operational efficiency and increase profits.

The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions across ecommerce, delivery, customer relationship management, marketing and loyalty, accounting, ERP and more. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.