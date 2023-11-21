IT Consultant Malakondaiah Nallapu Key Player in Washington DSHS digital transformation
Malak was instrumental in leading/delivering training, configuring the server, integrating the apps and deploying services for State’s Health Benefit Exchange.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Software developer and integrator for Collaborate Solutions Malakondaiah (nickname Malak) Nallapu played a critical role in a successful application deployment at Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS). For the past seven years he has collaborated with implementation partner IBM and the State’s IT department to analyze, design, develop and maintain critical applications for DSHS.
Nallapu was especially instrumental in leading and delivering training for the development teams, configuring the server, integrating the multiple applications that comprise the overall solution, and then deploying services used by Washington State’s Health Benefit Exchange. He also ensured the quality and effectiveness of code through peer reviews.
He is also an integral part of the “DSHS ADM Key Players” group, providing vital information to management and aiding in decision-making processes, making him an invaluable asset to Washington State. It was critical that the state created a robust, platform that was efficient and effective, as well as provided greater transparency for eligibility and enrollment processes.
After this project, Malak worked on three releases of Washington State’s Automated Client Eligibility System (ACES) used by DSHS to check eligibility for state benefits. ACES is key for DSHS as it used to determine eligibility, issue benefits, and share data between agencies. He is also involved in another critical database migration project, working on impact analysis and system performance evaluation using IBM tools. The project implementation was coordinated across multiple.
Because of the level of difficulty, Malak was the only consultant from his company to be selected to work with a cross functional team. He was an integral part of that team that completed a platform upgrade, research, enhancements to mitigate security vulnerabilities, proof of concept, development and implementation.
The team worked tirelessly on an Automated Client Eligibility System that checks eligibility for state benefits. and were awarded the “most technical debt reduction team”. Through collaboration, dedication and planning, this team delivered production-level high quality tested code with nearly zero defects, significantly reducing potential security breaches.
Nallapu brings 19 years of experience in software development and previously worked several global consulting firms include Tata Consulting Services, LTIMindtree, where he was instrumental in bringing in more business to its Banking and Financial Services Division and Mphasis Ltd. In addition to government and banking and finance, Malak has also worked in many industries including Investment Banking, Derivatives, SPEs, Supply Chain Management, and Healthcare Management.
He began his career in India, where he earned a master’s degree in Computer Science, and Bachelors of Science degree. While growing up in a very small and backward village in India, he faced many challenges and obstacles. But through determination and aptitude, Nallapu overcame hardship and challenges, and succeeded in completing his studies, getting hired by a multi-national company and ultimately moving to the United States as a highly skilled IT professional.
