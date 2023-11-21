FusionAuth Launches Open Source SDKs for Vue, React and Angular

New JavaScript SDKs make it easier for SPA developers to integrate with FusionAuth and prioritize authentication

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FusionAuth , the customer identity platform built for developers by developers, today announced the availability of new software development kits (SDKs) that support Angular, React and Vue JavaScript front-end frameworks. The open source SDKs make it even easier for single-page application (SPA) developers to prioritize authentication by accelerating their app’s integration with FusionAuth.

Authentication is a critical component of most applications, but development teams often do not have the time or the expertise to build and scale their own authentication solutions. FusionAuth’s SDKs let frontend engineers add authentication workflows to their applications. By using FusionAuth’s SDKs, developers can easily leverage a world-class implementation of login workflows and the security of an isolated authentication server, so they can focus on the features that matter the most to their end users.

“Our number one focus is the developer. We are always looking for ways to enhance our product to make their jobs easier, so that they can build safer applications at scale,” said Brian Pontarelli, founder and CEO at FusionAuth. “Our Vue, React and Angular JavaScript SDKs will help developers quickly and seamlessly integrate with FusionAuth to add authentication in their applications. This allows them to deliver innovative and secure software faster.”

FusionAuth enables developers to easily add registration, login and user management features to their applications, all built on industry standards. It’s a scalable solution that can run on anything, anywhere in the world — even without an internet connection. Along with the new JavaScript SDKs, FusionAuth has client libraries for Python, Java, Typescript and five other languages, as well as an OpenAPI spec.

The FusionAuth team will hold demos of its full platform, along with individual demos of WebAuthn and the new SDKs, at their booth (#152) at AWS re:Invent from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. Brian Pontarelli will also present a session at 1:30 p.m. PST on Nov. 30 titled “The evolution of user logins.” Also, register for free to attend the FusionAuth Afterparty for Rockstars from 6 to 8 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Rockhouse.

Download the SDKs using npm or see example apps built with them , read the blog for more information or schedule a meeting with the team at AWS re:Invent to learn more.

About FusionAuth

FusionAuth is a leading customer identity platform built with a developer-first ethos. With a free community edition that has more than 13 million downloads, FusionAuth empowers engineering and product teams to effortlessly add registration, login and user management features to their applications, all built on industry standards. It is the only authentication solution with complete hosting flexibility, seamlessly adapting to any architecture, and offering unparalleled versatility, whether on a dev box, cloud server, physical hardware or even in air-gapped environments. Trusted by known brands, FusionAuth is the go-to choice for developers seeking modern, customer-focused identity solutions. Learn more at fusionauth.io and follow on GitHub , X (formerly Twitter) , LinkedIn and YouTube .