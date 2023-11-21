Play Kingdom: Revolutionizing Web3.0 Connectivity with Blockchain Integration

Panama City, Panama, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Play Kingdom, the prominent blockchain technology integration platform, has firmly established itself in the Web 3.0 environment, providing users unparalleled access to a diverse range of blockchain integration. Since its inception three years ago, Play Kingdom has remained committed to creating an easily accessible web3 integration platform and environment, offering users essential information about blockchain games, metaverses, influencers, and guilds.







Some of the standout games featured on Play Kingdom include K3K, a strategy game developer allowing players to ascend to the role of monarchs and expand their territories. Users can also earn rewards and tokens by actively participating in these games and events.

Revolutionizing Web 3.0 Access:

Play Kingdom is not merely a game but a platform that seamlessly integrates various blockchain technologies and services, providing a smooth and enjoyable Web3.0 experience for users. Key innovations include:

1: NFTs (non-fungible tokens): Play Kingdom facilitates an environment where users can own and easily trade various NFTs such as heroes, items, lands, and buildings within the game. Players have the ability to create and customize their own NFTs for seamless in-game transactions.

2: Cross-chain interoperability: Through a strategic partnership with Manta Network, a privacy-preserving decentralized exchange protocol, Play Kingdom ensures cross-chain interoperability and privacy protection for the game's NFTs. Users can access their NFTs from any device or wallet without being locked into a specific platform or service.

3: Privacy protection: Play Kingdom utilizes Chainlink's VRF (Verifiable Random Function) feature to ensure transparent transaction details and probabilities, enhancing personal security. This implementation guarantees user privacy and transaction anonymity, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of blockchain without compromising personal data to third parties or malicious actors.

4: User-friendly interface: Play Kingdom boasts a user-friendly and intuitive interface that simplifies gameplay and access to blockchain features.

Play Kingdom's commitment to revolutionizing Web 3.0 access is evident through its user-friendly interface and visually appealing design, receiving praise from early access community members. The platform's detailed information section empowers users to effortlessly explore various projects, influencers, guilds, and the latest news.

Essential Features and Utility:

In addition to offering comprehensive information, Play Kingdom facilitates essential functions such as token swapping and bridge functionality. The introduction of the PKT token has sparked significant interest within the Play Kingdom ecosystem, showcasing its potential for diverse applications within the platform.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion:

Play Kingdom recently announced an exclusive onboarding agreement with K3K (K-3 Kingdoms), a highly acclaimed entity in South Korea and Southeast Asia. This strategic partnership enhances Play Kingdom's accessibility and community presence, setting the stage for future collaborations.

Future Innovations:

Play Kingdom is set to enter additional onboarding agreements, reinforcing the utility of the PKT token within the platform. Simultaneously, the Play Kingdom team actively develops its in-house Move to Earn project, Cash Street, demonstrating its dedication to pioneering innovations within the Web3.0 ecosystem.





About Play Kingdom:

Play Kingdom is a leading blockchain application integration platform dedicated to providing users with seamless access to Web 3.0 experiences. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces, comprehensive information, and essential features like token swapping, Play Kingdom is reshaping the way users engage with the blockchain community.

For more information about Play Kingdom and its innovative platform, please visit our Play Kingdom website.

https://playkingdom-farm.com/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



