Roofer.com Enhances Leadership Team with Proptech Veteran as New COO
Roofer.com is excited to announce Jake Edsell as the new Chief Operating Officer.ARLINGTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofer.com is excited to announce Jake Edsell as the new Chief Operating Officer. Edsell’s impressive background and expertise make him a valuable addition to the Roofer.com team. Edsell will oversee Roofer.com’s service delivery, customer support, and administrative functions.
Edsell brings nearly a decade’s worth of experience as Chief Operating Officer for fast-growing startups in the proptech space. Notably, Jake served as founding COO at ParkHub, Inc. (Dallas, TX) until 2022, when ParkHub sold to LLR Partners for approximately $100 million. Most recently, Jake served as Chief Operating Officer to Kairos Water, Inc. (Atlanta, GA).
Nathan Mathews, Roofer.com’s Founder and CEO, expressed his excitement about adding Edsell to the Roofer.com leadership team: “Jake joining our leadership team is a massive win for the company. Jake’s proven track record as a COO at fast-growing companies is one of many reasons we’re thrilled to have him on our team.”
Edsell is ready to hit the ground running: “I’m excited to get started with Roofer.com. Nathan and the Roofer.com team have identified an unmet need within the CRE space. I’m looking forward to helping Roofer.com exceed the expectations of customers and colleagues.”
Roofer.com is the first and only vertically integrated roofing company, leveraging on-demand drones to perform roof scans and AI to analyze the condition of roofs in the country.
About Roofer.com:
Roofer.com revolutionizes the roofing industry through its digitally-native, on-demand approach, utilizing drones and AI to unlock proprietary roofing data for homeowners and enterprise operators. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Roofer.com drives down the costs of roof repair and replacement, enhances the property owner experience, and provides a global roofing platform for marketplace participants.
For more information about Roofer.com and these recent developments, please contact Chief Business Officer Nick Schanbaum at nick@roofer.com, or visit our website at www.roofer.com.
Nick Schanbaum
Roofer.com
nick@roofer.com
