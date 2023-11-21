Something Special from Wisconsin™ Celebrates Local Businesses this Holiday Season
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 21, 2023
Contact: Neal Patten, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294, neal.patten@wisconsin.gov
MADISON, Wis. – The holiday season is officially here, which means storefronts, television commercials, and online advertisements are filled with ideas for meals to share and gifts to give. As you make your holiday buying decisions, it’s easy to choose products that support local Wisconsin businesses by looking for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) logo.
The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Nearly 500 companies are SSfW members, which means you can find a wide variety of products including meats, cheeses, wines, sodas, snacks, candies, condiments, syrups, soaps, lotions, candles, books, and more.
To help you pick the perfect Wisconsin product this holiday season, Ashley Hagenow, the 76th Alice in Dairyland, will be featuring products from several SSfW members through television and radio interviews, newspaper articles, blog posts, and social media starting November 13, 2023. You can follow the campaign on the SSfW Facebook and Instagram pages, or the Alice in Dairyland website as well as following your local media. For more information and a complete listing of all the SSfW members, visit somethingspecialwi.com.
“Buying local from the Something Special from Wisconsin program members is a great way to show your support for our local producers, processors, small businesses, and our state’s economy,” Hagenow said. “Timeless holiday traditions, whether generations old or just started, are made easy with these locally-produced items.”
Member businesses participating in the campaign include: Christine’s Kitchen, CJ’s Premium Spices, Author Corey Geiger, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC, CTL Foods, Inc., Doorstep Peppers LLC, Emmanuel’s Mix LLC, Flavor Temptations, Franciscan Peacemakers, Grilled Cheese Life, Honestly Cranberry, Jolly Good Soda, Little Bull Falls Soap Works, Mister Burns, Moose Lake Mustard, Mrs. Beaster’s Biskits, Northleaf Winery, Oak Creek Hemp Company, Olympia Granola, Palo Popcorn, Pine River Cheese Spread, Pop’s Kettle Corn, Real Wisconsin Products, SEHR Essentials, Sheboygan Pasty Company, Stanton Legacy Acres, Sweet P’s Pantry, Tom & Ma’s Maple, White Jasmine LLC, White Winter Mead, Cider, Spirits, Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, and Wisconsin Candle Company.
About Something Special from Wisconsin™
Founded in 1983, Something Special from Wisconsin™ is a trademarked marketing program, which provides members with a red and yellow logo that is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. The nearly 500 participating companies receive exclusive benefits, including use of the logo, access to member-only events, educational webinars, and additional publicity through a business profile on the program’s website. SSfW companies must certify that at least 50% of a product's ingredients, production, or processing is located or completed in Wisconsin. Eligible companies can apply for membership or renew an existing one online at somethingspecialwi.com.
About Alice in Dairyland
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The Alice program is supported by several partner organizations including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Midwest Jewelers Association, Wisconsin Potato Industry Board, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit aliceindairyland.com and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
###