Something Special from Wisconsin™ Celebrates Local Businesses this Holiday Season

​MADISON, Wis. – The holiday season is officially here, which means storefronts, television commercials, and online advertisements are filled with ideas for meals to share and gifts to give. As you make your holiday buying decisions, it’s easy to choose products that support local Wisconsin businesses by looking for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) logo.



The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Nearly 500 companies are SSfW members, which means you can find a wide variety of products including meats, cheeses, wines, sodas, snacks, candies, condiments, syrups, soaps, lotions, candles, books, and more.

To help you pick the perfect Wisconsin product this holiday season, Ashley Hagenow, the 76th Alice in Dairyland, will be featuring products from several SSfW members through television and radio interviews, newspaper articles, blog posts, and social media starting November 13, 2023. You can follow the campaign on the SSfW Facebook and Instagram pages, or the Alice in Dairyland website as well as following your local media. For more information and a complete listing of all the SSfW members, visit somethingspecialwi.com.

