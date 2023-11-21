Manchester Car Valeting Business Launches New Winter Protection Detail Package
Detail Valets New Winter Protection Detail PackageMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detail Valets, a Manchester based car valeting and detailing business, is excited to announce the launch of their new service - the Winter Protection Detail Package. This package is specifically designed for car owners who want to protect their vehicles from the harsh winter weather, salt, and road grime.
As the winter season approaches, car owners are faced with the challenge of keeping their vehicles in top condition despite the harsh conditions. Detail Valets understands this concern and has developed a comprehensive winter protection package to address it. The package includes a Graphene sealant, which can last up to 12 months, providing long lasting protection for vehicles and make cleaning easier.
The Graphene sealant is a cutting edge technology that creates a strong and durable barrier on the vehicle's surface, protecting it from the elements. This sealant is specifically designed to withstand extreme temperatures, road salt, and other winter related hazards. With the Winter Protection Detail Package, car owners can have peace of mind knowing that their vehicle is well protected and will maintain its shine and finish throughout the winter season.
Detail Valets takes pride in providing high quality and professional car valeting and detailing services to their clients. With the addition of the Winter Protection Detail Package, they aim to offer a comprehensive solution for car owners who want to protect their vehicles from the worst that winter can throw at them. The package is now available for booking and can be customised to meet the specific needs of each client.
Detail Valets encourages car owners to take advantage of this new service and protect their vehicles from the harsh winter weather. With the Winter Protection Detail Package, car owners can ensure that their vehicles will not only look great but also maintain their value. For more information and to book the service, please visit their website or contact them directly.
Protect your vehicle this winter with Detail Valets' new Winter Protection Detail Package. Don't let the harsh weather ruin your car's appearance - trust the experts at Detail Valets Manchester to keep it looking its best.
