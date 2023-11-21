Moldova Has a Voice: creative camps supported by EU to hold three concerts this week

This week, concerts will be organised in Cahul, Bălți, and Coșnița community in Dubăsari district, where participants of the ‘Moldova Has a Voice’ camps will perform.

The ‘Moldova Has a Voice’ project was organised by Moldovan musician, singer and songwriter Pasha Parfeni, with the financial support of the European Union, USAID Moldova, and UNDP. In August and September, two creative camps brought together 24 young people from both banks of the Nistru river.

The first concert will take place tonight in Cahul (Horelor Square, at 19:00), with Satoshi as a special guest.

The next concerts are scheduled for 24 November in Coșnița commune (Culture House, 6:00 pm) and 25 November in Bălți (Vasile Alecsandri National Theatre, 6:00 pm).

Admission to all three concerts will be free of charge.

