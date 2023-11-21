Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,411 in the last 365 days.

Moldova Has a Voice: creative camps supported by EU to hold three concerts this week

This week, concerts will be organised in Cahul, Bălți, and Coșnița community in Dubăsari district, where participants of the ‘Moldova Has a Voice’ camps will perform. 

The ‘Moldova Has a Voice’ project was organised by Moldovan musician, singer and songwriter Pasha Parfeni, with the financial support of the European Union, USAID Moldova, and UNDP. In August and September, two creative camps brought together 24 young people from both banks of the Nistru river. 

The first concert will take place tonight in Cahul (Horelor Square, at 19:00), with Satoshi as a special guest.

The next concerts are scheduled for 24 November in Coșnița commune (Culture House, 6:00 pm) and 25 November in Bălți (Vasile Alecsandri National Theatre, 6:00 pm). 

Admission to all three concerts will be free of charge. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova Has a Voice: creative camps supported by EU to hold three concerts this week

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more