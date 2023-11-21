$800,000 For Meadow Lake Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 21 - Released on November 21, 2023

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $800,000 to the City of Meadow Lake through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2023-24. This grant will fund seven existing RCMP officer positions in the community.

"Community safety and targeted policing initiatives are a priority for our government," Trade and Export Development Minister and Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. "This funding reflects our commitment to providing local police with the resources they need to enhance public safety and protect the citizens of Meadow Lake."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing throughout the city to ensure a safer community for the people of Meadow Lake and the surrounding region.

"On behalf of the Meadow Lake City Council and Administration, I would like to thank the Province of Saskatchewan for the ongoing commitment and provision of funding to the City of Meadow Lake under the Municipal Policing Grant," Meadow Lake Mayor Merlin Seymour said. "We have a very busy detachment for the size of our community, and this grant helps offset some of the costs incurred to have the number of members in Meadow Lake. Safety within our community is of utmost importance to our City Council, and this grant money is very welcome. The RCMP in Meadow Lake do a very good job within our community."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

