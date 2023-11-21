OnderLaw Awarded with STL Headliner Award for “Best Law Firm”
The STL Headliner Awards Invited the St. Louis Community to Vote for the Top Businesses and Organizations in the Local Area
This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, underscoring our commitment to our clients and our community.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnderLaw, a prominent law firm with a century-long legacy of unwavering dedication to justice, was awarded the "Best Law Firm" distinction at the 2023 STL Headliner Awards. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch presented OnderLaw and other top local businesses with their awards during a ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
— James G. Onder, Founder and Managing Partner of OnderLaw
The STL Headliner Awards, hosted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com, celebrated the excellence of local businesses across more than 150 categories. OnderLaw emerged victorious in the fiercely competitive "Best Law Firm" category, securing the award through an overwhelming show of support from the community.
OnderLaw is renowned for its passionate team of attorneys who tirelessly advocate for those affected by dangerous pharmaceutical drugs, hazardous products, negligence on the roads, public places, nursing homes and more. The firm's commitment to providing a voice to those facing adversity and navigating complex legal terrains with integrity and empathy is the cornerstone of its success.
James G. Onder, Founder and Managing Partner of OnderLaw, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are deeply honored to receive the STL Headliner Award for 'Best Law Firm.' This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, underscoring our commitment to our clients and our community.”
This prestigious award further solidifies OnderLaw's reputation as a leader in legal advocacy in the St. Louis area and beyond. The firm remains dedicated to championing the rights of individuals and communities and will continue to provide unwavering support to those in need.
About OnderLaw
At OnderLaw we care about our clients and believe it is our job to provide more than legal experience. Our team provides serious resources to tackle important cases. We have built a strong reputation by successfully handling the most challenging of cases across the country. Be it a claim involving catastrophic injury or death, pharmaceutical or medical device litigation, asbestos, construction accidents, or helping an injured worker, we have a history of success, having delivered over $3.5 billion in settlements and verdicts.
