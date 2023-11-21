Georgia Court of Appeals Rules Hemp-Derived Delta 8, Delta 10 Thc, and More Not Controlled Substances

Black Raspberry Delta 9 Gummies, sourced from 100% legal USA Hemp

The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids are no longer controlled substances.

Such derivatives of the hemp plant continue to prove how instrumental it is for many folks with respect to general health discomforts, as well as mental health as we navigate daily stresses,” — The Georgia Hemp Company co-owner Ryan Dills

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia State Court of Appeals has ruled that Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids are no longer controlled substances. While this is not a full endorsement of the sale of all THC products, which was proposed and passed by the state Senate under Senate Bill 22 but not the House, it helps pave the way for the legal sale in the state of Georgia. With a focus on education and the holiest health benefits of cannabinoids, the Court of Appeals ruling is of particular interest to The Georgia Hemp Company, which has prioritized bringing awareness of hemp and CBD education by bringing its brand into the community and creating a dialogue.

"We are thrilled and proud of the rulings made by the Georgia State Court of Appeals. Such derivatives of the hemp plant continue to prove how instrumental it is for many folks with respect to general health discomforts as well as mental health as we all try to navigate the world’s daily stresses," commented The Georgia Hemp Company co-owner Ryan Dills. "We at the Georgia Hemp Company and many other industry advocates will continue to champion the plant’s viability regarding health and durable goods, and we know these initiatives are far from over. Still, with this week’s ruling and folks simply beginning to be more accountable and practical with their health- we know the importance of continuing such efforts toward education, awareness, and access."

ABOUT THE GEORGIA HEMP COMPANY

The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality hemp products and advocating for the growing awareness of hemp and CBD education. Every product has been carefully vetted for accuracy and quality. It will only be sold if it meets The Georgia Hemp Company's standard of excellence. It's been their commitment to you: only Georgia's Finest will do.

The Georgia Hemp Company is also a steward for the continued sustainable growth of the hemp industry. To succeed in that effort, we're always looking to expand our offerings by interacting with the community for inventive ideas.