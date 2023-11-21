Holcomb – Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa Welcomes Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Marc J. Salzman, MD, FACS
Will Help Position the Practice to Meet Increasing Demand for its Services on the West Coast of Florida and Beyond
We are very pleased to have Dr. Marc Salzman join our practice family. We are confident he will help our practice expand its reputation as one of the most advanced cosmetic surgery centers in Florida.”SARASOTA, FL, US, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holcomb – Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, is already well-entrenched as the premier destination for surgical and non-surgical cosmetic services on Florida’s west coast. Now, this rapidly growing practice is pleased to announce the latest chapter in its impressive story, by welcoming Marc J. Salzman, MD, FACS, a board-certified facial and body plastic surgeon, to its team.
— J. David Holcomb, MD
Dr. Salzman will offer a variety of facial and body cosmetic surgery procedures, as well as the impressive range of top-tier injectable treatments available through the practice’s H|K MedSpa.
The practice’s founders, J. David Holcomb, MD and Joshua Kreithen, MD, look forward to the positive impact Dr. Salzman will have on their operations. Dr. Holcomb said, “We are very pleased to have a physician of Marc Salzman’s caliber and reputation join our practice family. Marc is noted for employing cutting-edge plastic surgery techniques over his illustrious career, combined with a sharp focus on patient satisfaction. We are confident he will help our practice expand its reputation as one of the most advanced cosmetic surgery centers in Florida.”
Dr. Kreithen said, “Having Dr. Salzman join our practice reflects our commitment to our patients and our community to deliver the highest level of experience and expertise in all the services we provide. We believe he will play an important role in contributing to our next stage of growth.”
Dr. Salzman commented, “Holcomb – Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa is known as one of the most dynamic cosmetic surgery practices in Florida. I’m excited to join their team and look forward to collaborating with its esteemed surgeons and provider staff, as well as building new patient relationships.”
About Dr. Salzman
Dr. Marc Salzman is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been practicing for over 30 years. He is originally from Miami, FL. He completed his Undergraduate studies at the University of Florida where he was a Presidents’ Honor roll student and was selected to both Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies. He holds a patent for the development of the Ouchless Needle®.
Dr. Salzman was a graduate of the Tulane University School of Medicine where he was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. He did his General Surgery residency at the Mount Sinai Medical School in New York City followed by a fellowship in Plastic Surgery at Duke University Medical School. He is a past president of the Kentucky Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Dr. Salzman is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Louisville where his fellows have awarded him the Clinical Educator of the year on two occasions. He serves as a consultant to numerous companies in the Plastic Surgery space and in that capacity has travelled throughout the US, Japan, and South America as a visiting professor of plastic surgery.
Dr Salzman participated in the PMA breast implant studies for the FDA for both Allergan and Sientra silicone gel breast implants. He is a member of ASPS and the Aesthetic Society, where he is regularly asked to present his expertise in Plastic Surgery at both national meetings of ASPS and The Aesthetic Society. He has published multiple peer reviewed journal articles and a book chapter in the plastic surgery literature. In his spare time, Dr. Salzman enjoys golf, pickleball, squash and travel.
To schedule a consultation with Dr. Salzman at Holcomb – Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, please call 941-348-1243.
About Holcomb – Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa
With their main office located in beautiful downtown Sarasota, Florida and services also available at their Tampa location, Holcomb – Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic surgical and non-surgical treatments designed to enhance the lives of women and men of all ages. The practice is renowned for its expertise in facial plastic surgery, plastic surgery of the breasts and body and cosmetic laser surgery. The founding physicians of the practice include J. David Holcomb, MD (Facial Plastic and Cosmetic Laser Surgeon) and Joshua Kreithen, MD (Breast and Body Contouring Specialist). Both are widely recognized as leaders in their respective surgical areas, and they have built their practice into one of the most highly regarded in the state of Florida. The practice is proud to be certified as an AAAASF-accredited facility that includes a private outpatient ambulatory surgical center.
The practice’s cutting-edge medspa features the newest and most advanced technological solutions on the market for rejuvenating the face and body while improving the cosmetic outcome of any surgical procedure. From non-invasive body sculpting options to groundbreaking anti-aging laser therapies, the H|K MedSpa in Sarasota offers exponential revitalization and enhanced well-being. Additional core areas of focus within the medspa include facial aesthetics, laser skin rejuvenation, medical-grade skin care and medical hair restoration.
H|K MedSpa is a premium provider of the most recognized brand-name treatments in the industry, including BOTOX® Cosmetic, Juvederm®, Dysport®, Latisse®, Restylane®, Kybella®, Radiesse®, CoolSculpting®, Sofwave, SkinMedica®, NeoGraft® and many more.
The Holcomb – Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa staff is comprised of an extraordinary group of professionals whose primary goal is to safely empower individuals to reach their full potential. They are committed to always treating patients and each other with kindness, compassion and dignity.
For more information, visit https://www.hkplasticsurgery.com/
J. David Holcomb, MD
Holcomb – Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa
