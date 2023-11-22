Submit Release
Fiberroad Revolutionizes Industrial Connectivity with Launch of TSN Ethernet Switch

MALAYSIA , November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiberroad, the pioneering force in industrial Ethernet and optical fiber transmission products, today announced the launch of its TSN Industrial Ethernet Switch. This innovative new offering utilizes Time-sensitive Networking (TSN) technology and IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTPv2) to enable synchronized and prioritized connectivity for industrial automation, intelligent transportation, smart power grids, and more.


As a global leader in industrial network connectivity, Fiberroad is committed to empowering companies with cutting-edge solutions built for the demands of Industry 4. 0. The Fiberroad TSN Industrial Ethernet Switch represents the brand’s latest breakthrough, engineered to provide robust, deterministic connectivity for time-critical applications.

The Fiberroad TSN Industrial Ethernet Switch Features Layer 3 Networking Management Features. This powerhouse solution leverages TSN and PTPv2 to offer microsecond-level time synchronization accuracy for impeccable coordination across networks. The switch supports hard real-time communication and can reserve bandwidth for critical traffic without delay.

“Fiberroad has always been at the forefront of innovation in industrial network technology,” said Phillip Dodd, Technology Lead IIoT Engineering Infrastructure at Fiberroad. “With the launch of our TSN Industrial Ethernet Switch, we are enabling a new generation of connected applications that require precise timing and ultra-reliable performance. This solution will be a game changer for companies aiming to build smarter, more synchronized systems.

The Fiberroad TSN Industrial Ethernet Switch is available for purchase starting 2023. To learn more about the product and its capabilities, visit www.fiberroad.com.

About Fiberroad
Fiberroad, the pioneering force in industrial Ethernet and optical fiber transmission products, brings together a dynamic fusion of software and hardware research and development. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Fiberroad embodies innovation at every stage of the product lifecycle. From ideation to production and sales, this brand is redefining connectivity for businesses worldwide.

Phillip Dodd
Fiberroad Technology Co., Ltd
sales@fiberroad.com

