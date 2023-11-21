Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,240 in the last 365 days.

Florida's 2 Owls Media Launches AI-Assisted Children's Book Series

2 Owls Colorful Logo

3 Rabbits in Front of their home smiling & proudly holding their work tools for gardening

Cover of "The Great Landscapers"

How a New Publisher in Florida, 2 Owls Media & Publishing, Leverages AI

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based 2 Owls Media steps into the world of children's literature with their debut book, "The Great Landscapers," now available on Amazon [link: https://amzn.to/3QjgsKM]. This innovative book marks the inauguration of a captivating series, promising a new storytelling frontier for young readers.

Inspiration struck when Bob Michaelson, author and co-founder of 2 Owls Media, read a great presentation revealing the potential of Artificial Intelligence in creating and illustrating children's books. Intrigued by the possibilities, Michaelson chose to pioneer a new narrative approach, blending his own creative insights with the assistance of AI tools.

The concept of a rabbit family venturing into the world of lawn trimming, gardening and landscape design stemmed from Michaelson's observations of the "wild" marsh hares in his Southwest Florida neighborhood. What began as a story two years ago blossomed into a full-fledged book, leveraging AI tools to assist. But with a difference: Michaelson and his team wrote a detailed outline first. Only after several drafts did they turn to AI tools.

Experience the magic of "The Great Landscapers" with sample pages available on the official company website [www.2owlsmedia.com]. The captivating story is accompanied by astonishing illustrations, offering a visual feast for young readers. They include a mix of actual photos, photo realistic and animated movie-style images, again combining human creative work with AI.

Notably, 2 Owls Media draws its name from an unexpected wildlife encounter – two Burrowing Owls that made their home on the company's property. Michaelson recalls, "Initially, I questioned the hype surrounding these tiny, protected creatures. Little did I know they would inspire our brand name and help spark our passion for wildlife-centric storytelling."

Also, one of Michaelson’s video clips, of a local alligator, made it onto national TV as a part of the “Salvage” documentary series on The Weather Channel!

Excitement looms for the upcoming releases, including a dive into the enchanting world of dolphins and a promised tale about the owl pair that found their haven on 2 Owls Media's property.

Prior to his venture into children's literature, Michaelson spearheaded SinoMetrics International, a trailblazing software localization and translation company in the tech hub of Greater Seattle. His astute navigation of technology positions 2 Owls Media at the forefront of innovative storytelling.

Contact Michaelson regarding bulk purchases of “The Great Landscapers” for your school district or wholesaler.

Join the journey as 2 Owls Media continues to redefine storytelling by merging human creativity with the power of AI, opening new realms of imagination for young readers and captivating audiences worldwide.

Bob Michaelson
2 Owls Media & Publishing LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

"The Great Landscapers" - A Rabbit family that starts a lawn care and Landscape biz!!

You just read:

Florida's 2 Owls Media Launches AI-Assisted Children's Book Series

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more