MDACA Cloud Storage Explorer Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

FALLS CHURCH, VA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spin Systems, Inc., a Microsoft Cloud Partner, announced today it has released the MDACA Cloud Storage Explorer (CSE) for immediate purchase in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the premier destination for all software certified and optimized to run on Azure. As a component of the flagship MDACA (Multiplatform, Data Acquisition, Collection, and Analytics) data fabric product suite, this offering further enhances the ease-of-use for our technology solutions to users globally.

As the demand for cloud-based solutions continues to accelerate, SpinSys remains committed to meeting customer needs across cloud service providers. By offering MDACA Cloud Storage Explorer in Azure Marketplace, customers gain direct access to an extensive network of cloud-based services and solutions, allowing them to seamlessly utilize MDACA CSE for their multi-environment business needs.

MDACA Cloud Storage Explorer enables files management across a wide range of cloud storage providers through a single integrated solution. MDACA CSE is designed to leverage cloud-native services and cost optimization approaches tailored to increase productivity and reduce cost.

The Azure Marketplace serves as a trusted platform for customers to discover, purchase, and deploy a wide range of end-to-end software solutions quickly and reliably. By offering the MDACA data fabric suite in the marketplace, SpinSys is enabling organizations to harness the power of Azure’s robust cloud infrastructure and leverage the capabilities of MDACA CSE effortlessly.

As Director of Data Innovation and the MDACA Product Manager, Lou Ferrucci stated, “MDACA Cloud Storage Explorer with Keycloak is a disruptive solution enabling customers to truly optimize their hybrid environments to browse, upload, download, move, copy and delete files, and perform other file management operations across environments through a single, centralized interface.” MDACA CSE allows enterprise users to easily leverage single or multi-cloud environments to access both cloud-native and traditional storage without the need to understand the underlying implementation.

The MDACA Cloud Storage Explorer is a web-based file explorer also available as a Virtual Machine (VM) for customers to use with your preferred Virtual Machine (VM) instance type and configuration in standard and Government Regions. MDACA CSE offers the ability to apply granular security rules coupled to enterprise groups and detailed auditing; it fully integrates with enterprise authentication and authorization by supporting both Kerberos and standards based Single Sign-On (SSO) such as Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) and OpenID Connect (OIDC).

About Spin Systems - SpinSys provides a comprehensive range of cloud services including stabilizing, modernizing, and migrating legacy and complex enterprise applications, developing migration plans and roadmaps, creating solutions for Big Data problems, refactoring applications, and developing new cloud-based systems. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, SpinSys is dedicated to delivering top-quality solutions that help businesses thrive in today's digital landscape. With more than 20 years’ experience in Microsoft technologies and extensive Azure cloud-based offerings, SpinSys is a Microsoft Gold partner with Microsoft certifications in all aspects of managing, deploying, enhancing, and developing enterprise solutions.