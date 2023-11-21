XRDi, Inc. Multi-Fuel Engine Successfully Completes FAR 33 Endurance Test

Resolute Eagle UAV with XRDi Multi-Fuel Engine

HOWELL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XRDi has successful completed the 150-hour Federal Aviation Regulations 33 Endurance Test on the RE-400 Multi-Fuel UAV propulsion system. The RE-400 tests were conducted at the XRDi facility in Howell, MI and was completed Nov 11, following stringent 14 CFR Part 33.39 guidelines. The 33-horsepower RE-400 was tested for Resolute ISR, Inc. and is currently integrated in the Resolute Eagle UAV. After the successful test of the RE-400 engine, XRDi performed a 14 CFR Part 33.55 compliant teardown inspection. The engine currently has a TBO of 500-hours and further validation testing is being conducted to extend the TBO to 1000 hours.

The XRDi RE-400 engine is a joint project between XRDi, Resolute ISR, RAM Precision Industries, Great Lakes Sound & Vibration, Leadfoot Engineering and WIENANDT Performance Technology and is manufactured and assembled in Dayton, OH.