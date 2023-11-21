Kreis Tool Announces Acquisition of Roller Product Line from Air Logistics Corporation
ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kreis Tool and Mfg. Co., Inc. is excited to announce its acquisition of the roller product line from Air Logistics Corporation (ALC). This significant move expands Kreis Tool's portfolio in Ground Support Equipment, enhancing it with the highly regarded roller products from ALC.
With a history dating back to 1954, Air Logistics Corporation has been a leader in developing innovative Ground Support Equipment, tools, and composite products. This acquisition includes key products such as the Model 2620 Double Roller Adapter and the Model 2550 Single Roller Adapter.
Stephen Kreis, President of Kreis Tool, expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture: "By incorporating the ALC roller product line into our existing offerings, we are not just broadening our product range; we are also pledging to continue and build upon the legacy and industry standards set by Air Logistics Corporation over several decades."
Customers of the ALC roller product line can anticipate a smooth transition, assured by Kreis Tool's commitment to maintaining the high-quality standards and excellent customer service that these products are known for.
About Kreis Tool and Mfg. Co., Inc.: With over 50 years in the Ground Support Equipment industry, Kreis Tool and Mfg. Co., Inc. stands out for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company specializes in support equipment for the aerospace sector and offers an extensive range of products and services, including Engine Tooling, Aircraft Slings, Dollies, and various mechanical equipment.
Charles Kreis
