Frontegg’s User Management Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontegg , the premier customer identity platform, today announced that its innovative customer identity platform is now available on AWS Marketplace, the online catalog where Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, services and solutions to power their businesses. Frontegg customers and new prospects can now leverage AWS Marketplace's simple procurement and customized usage-based pricing.



"The Frontegg platform transforms the user management experience for both organizations and their end users, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring it to the industry's leading cloud marketplace," said Sagi Rodin, co-founder and CEO of Frontegg. "Frontegg represents the highest of industry standards when it comes to identity and user management, enabling SaaS companies to jump-start innovation and scale their SaaS apps fast. Our latest wave of product enhancements combined with availability on the AWS Marketplace put us in an excellent position to continue our growth trajectory."

The company recently unveiled Frontegg Forward , a suite of new capabilities that revolutionize user and identity management with an emphasis on speed of deployment and flexibility. Key new features include:

Hierarchies: Enables users to create complex account hierarchies, transforming rudimentary user setups into intricate, multi-tiered organizational structures.

Enables users to create complex account hierarchies, transforming rudimentary user setups into intricate, multi-tiered organizational structures. Security Suite: A three-layered innovation focusing on real-time security oversight, end-user empowerment and automated threat detection.

A three-layered innovation focusing on real-time security oversight, end-user empowerment and automated threat detection. Entitlements: A new paradigm for user access that allows organizations to create tailored, context-aware controls based on roles and permissions.

A new paradigm for user access that allows organizations to create tailored, context-aware controls based on roles and permissions. Signals: Enterprise-grade analytics giving users nuanced and actionable insights to drive proactive upsell opportunities, risk mitigation, geographical expansion insights and more.

Frontegg empowers modern SaaS companies to elevate customer identity management as a strategic business driver, enhancing both security and user experience. As one of the top-ranked CIAM platforms, recognized by G2 Crowd, Frontegg offers a comprehensive suite of identity management functionalities. From seamless onboarding flows and advanced user entitlements to robust authorization, role management, account security measures, and multi-tenancy support, Frontegg equips SaaS companies with all the essential tools. By implementing Frontegg, businesses can shift their identity management processes left, enabling customers to design and customize their own experiences effortlessly, without the need for additional code or engineering resources. Founded in 2019 by CEO Sagi Rodin and CTO Aviad Mizrachi, Frontegg has secured $70 million in funding from esteemed global venture capital firms. Today, it serves as the trusted identity and user management infrastructure for leading SaaS companies worldwide, spanning from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.