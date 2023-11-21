Telefónica accelerates modernization of over 100 complex applications on Microsoft Azure with CAST software intelligence

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telefónica, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, has expedited cloud migration and modernization of over 100 complex applications by leveraging CAST Highlight, accelerating their transition to Microsoft Azure. The product’s software intelligence capabilities enabled automation of the migration planning process, allowing the Telefónica IT Transformation team to rapidly modernize their portfolio and achieve tangible business benefits.



In the face of an ambitious target to operate 80% of workloads in the public cloud by 2025, Telefónica grappled with 100 complex applications that presented a blend of legacy and modern technologies. Management’s lack of visibility and consistent information about the applications prevented the most informed decision-making. Telefónica’s IT transformation manager needed a way to accurately develop a detailed cloud migration and modernization roadmap based on facts for the entire portfolio.

After working with Microsoft and CAST to understand the cloud maturity of each application, migration/modernization blockers that needed to be addressed, and estimated effort required to modernize each application for the cloud, they were able to build a detailed roadmap to cloud native status, with a defined path for each application (e.g. which should be refactored or re-architected).

By automating the planning process with CAST Highlight, Telefónica saved months of effort. Management had the visibility and confidence necessary to proceed with their migration to Microsoft Azure and plan for modernization of dozens of critical applications. By getting these applications to the cloud sooner, Telefónica was able to realize the additional benefits of greater agility and time to market for software enhancements while reducing operational costs.

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world in terms of market capitalization and number of customers. As one of the world’s largest telephone operators and mobile network providers, it provides fixed and mobile telephony, broadband, and subscription television, operating in Europe and the Americas with more than 103 thousand employees and revenue topping €39.9 billion (2022).

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.

