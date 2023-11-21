Cambridge, UK and Pittsford, NY – 21 November 2023: 3D plant engineering brings many benefits and is more affordable than ever with modern software. With 3D plant engineering, companies are able to create much more accurate and efficient designs.

3D plant engineering promises advanced operation

3D plant engineering is the future

The future of plant engineering lies in 3D design because 3D data enables the design team to work faster and more efficiently on each project. By using 3D software, plant engineers can create precise designs for new plants and document existing plants even better. This enables a clear understanding of the design for everyone involved. It also helps with further analysis of the design because modern design systems can generate information from the 3D data, such as parts lists or data for specific types of analysis (stress, pressure, etc.). The possibilities are increasing every year because cloud technologies and virtual and augmented realities are opening up the potential for even better and more integrated 3D plant engineering.

This is how 3D plant engineering will revolutionise the way they work

Companies that are involved in the design and construction of plants of any kind will find their way of working will soon change – and for the better. With 3D plant engineering, designers and engineers can design their plants faster and more efficiently than ever before. And this is how it works: Instead of working with 2D drawings, a 3D model of a plant can be created in a comparable amount of time. This allows designers to see exactly how all the different elements of their plant fit together. In addition, 3D design provides early warnings about potential errors and collisions that have occurred during design. This not only saves designers time and money, but also avoids potential safety risks. For those who want to modernise companies plant design process, 3D design is the way to go.

The future of 3D plant engineering in industry

3D plant engineering is the future of modern plant design. It enables a more efficient and accurate design process as well as a better understanding of how the plants will function in the real world. In addition, 3D data opens up pathways to new design processes that can take place in Mixed Reality. Already today, 3D data from plant engineering systems can be viewed immersively in virtual reality. With the help of augmented reality, parts of plants can be superimposed on the construction site to compare the 3D design with reality. Customers and suppliers can also benefit from online meetings that take place directly in the 3D plant design. This is just the beginning of an exciting world in which 3D plant engineering will further improve and automate our processes.

About CAD Schroer

CAD Schroer is a global software development company and provider of digitalisation and engineering software solutions, helping to raise the productivity and competitiveness of customers working in manufacturing and process engineering, including the automotive sector and its supply chain, the energy sector and public utilities. CAD Schroer has offices and subsidiaries throughout Europe and in the United States.

CAD Schroer’s product portfolio includes 2D/3D CAD, plant design, factory layout and data management solutions. Customers in 39 countries rely on M4 DRAFTING, M4 PLANT, M4 ISO and M4 P&ID FX to provide an efficient, flexible and integrated design environment for all phases of product or plant design – cutting costs while raising quality.

CAD Schroer's product portfolio also includes solutions such as i4 AUGMENTED REVIEW, i4 AUGMENTED CATALOG and i4 VIRTUAL REVIEW, which enable CAD data to be used directly in augmented (AR) and virtual (VR) reality. In addition, CAD Schroer works closely with its customers to create custom AR/VR or IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. CAD Schroer emphasizes close customer partnerships and supports its clients’ objectives through extensive consultancy, training, development, software support and maintenance services.

