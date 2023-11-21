Submit Release
Sofema Aviation Services Regulatory Training Webinars - a seamless and interactive training solution brought to life by experienced live instructors.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed to foster active participation, with the possibility for questions to be raised and facilitating discussions at any moment during the session, this dynamic approach replicates the in-class experience, all while eliminating the need for travel and accommodation expenses.

The Regulatory Training Webinars are crafted and delivered by a team of seasoned live instructors. The webinars blend the interactive nature of traditional classroom learning with the unparalleled convenience of online courses.

Perfect balance between traditional classroom learning and the flexibility of online courses, all accessible through user-friendly Zoom or Teams technology. Comprehensive training catalogue with over 650 real-time courses

This cost-effective webinar method of delivery is perfect for small to medium-sized groups, ensuring all necessary materials are covered with a professional and economical delivery solution. All Sofema Aviation Services Courses

Why Sofema Webinars?

Real-Time Discussions: They encourage active participation and brainstorming, allowing engagement in discussions at any point during the training. This interactive approach closely mirrors the classroom setting while saving travel and accommodation costs.

Access to comprehensive resources: Choice of over 650 Regulatory and Vocational Training Courses with no restrictions. Plus, “In Company” attendees are entitled to receive a complimentary MP4 file of the entire session, delivered via Dropbox.

All registered attendees receive certificates, a soft copy of the training materials, and an MP4 file of the full training program upon completion.

Customized Learning Experience!

Possibility to mix and match modules from various courses for crafting a bespoke webinar tailored to the particular needs. Whether an individual or part of a group, there are no restrictions in terms of training that can be delivered via Webinar.

Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
team@sassofia.com
Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education


