Local Montreal Resident Wins Inspirational Speaker of the Year at Speaker Slam’s 7th Annual Grand Slam

Martin Lespérance wins the title of Inspirational Speaker of the Year for 2023 at this year’s Inspirational Speaking Finals hosted by Speaker Slam

Martin Lespérance wins the title of Inspirational Speaker of the Year for 2023 at this year's Inspirational Speaking Finals hosted by Speaker Slam

– This competition featured 14 of the year's best inspirational speakers from all corners of North America, including Ontario, Quebec, Washington, Florida, and even an international speaker from Estonia, who competed for prize package valued at up to $50,000

Montreal's own Martin Lespérance achieved a stunning victory at North America's largest inspirational speaking competition, Speaker Slam®, held at the CBC Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto on November 18th. [Photos from the Event]

Lespérance, a seasoned speaker, motivator, and engagement expert, was crowned the Inspirational Speaker of the Year for 2023, triumphing over a group of 14 exceptional speakers from across North America and Europe w.

Lespérance's victory comes at the end of a thrilling season of Speaker Slam contests. His compelling presentation, which wove personal experiences with a powerful philosophy of 'Inspire,' captivated the audience and judges alike. The speech, centered around his participation in Le Grand Défi Pierre Lavoie, a 1000 km cycling challenge, highlighted his journey of discovery and joy.

"Martin's story resonated deeply with our theme of joy and empowerment," said Dan Shaikh, co-founder of Speaker Slam. "His ability to engage and inspire is unmatched, and his message about finding purpose and happiness in serving others truly embodies the spirit of our competition."

The Grand Slam event also celebrated other top finalists, including Lauren Pires, who took second place with her blend of humor and vulnerability about her invisible physical disability, and Lindsy Matthews, who claimed third place with her unique perspective on joy with stage 4 cancer.

The Grand Slam final was the culmination of a year-long series of contests, with speakers sharing stories of triumph, resilience, and the power of the human spirit. It serves as a platform for speakers to launch into professional speaking careers, TEDx talks, and other global opportunities.

Martin Lespérance, a prominent figure in Montreal’s speaking community, has now added this significant achievement to his list of accolades. His win at the Speaker Slam Grand Slam Finals marks a pinnacle in his career, reinforcing his role as a leading figure in motivational and transformative speaking.

About Speaker Slam

The Grand Slam is produced by Speaker Slam Inc., a premier speaker development agency renowned for building speakers and cultivating the next generation of changemakers & thought leaders. The agency is best known for creating North America's largest inspirational speaking competition, where participants share their life stories to inspire & motivate their communities to take meaningful action.

In its 7-year journey, the Toronto-based organization has had a global impact all around the world with over 500 million views on their speeches. The competitions have a history of launching many speaking careers, including helping speakers get paid speaking gigs, TEDx talks, book deals, press, documentaries, and more. They've also launched movements and events that have touched countless lives. Click here to see the impact.

