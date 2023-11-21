Huawei ICT Academy Expands Andalas University's Digital Capacity

The collaboration of digital talent development between Andalas University and Huawei through Huawei ICT Academy was realized in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two parties which took place at the Unand Auditorium, Padang, West Sumatra. The signing of the MoU was carried out by the Rector of Andalas University, Prof. Yuliandri, and Terry Liu, Director of Huawei's EBG Partner Development and witnessed by Syarbeni, Huawei's Cyber and Security Privacy Officer, Drio Bramantyo, Huawei's General Manager Sumatra Region, Erry Prasetyo, Head of E2E Operation West Region XL Axiata, Spokesperson for the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN) Ariandi Putra, Head of Unand's Computer Engineering Department Rian Ferdian, along with Unand lecturers and students.





Director General of Higher Education, Research and Technology at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Prof. Nizam, noted that in the age of digitalization, the boundaries between the virtual and real realms have dissolved. The use of various ICT solutions has become part of everyday life. In it, there are economic, communication, social, cultural and national security activities. Consequently, it is imperative for students to acquire proficient digital knowledge and skills, one example is cyber security. "The virtual world is our second world that must be kept safe. The high demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to create extensive job opportunities. Huawei's cybersecurity program offers significant advantages, underscoring its value in enabling students to contribute to the securing of our digital space," he said.





In addition, Andalas University Rector Prof. Yuliandri explained that digital transformation has required industry players to involve information and communication technology (ICT) solutions in every business activity. Therefore, the world of education must be supported to keep pace with the development of a very fast-moving and dynamic digital world. In this collaboration, Huawei serves as a technology partner to realize equal and quality education in the digital era. "Skills and insights in the field of ICT are important assets that students must have in order to be part of the 5.0 citizens in the digital era. As a forum for ICT knowledge transfer, Huawei ICT Academy can contribute greatly to preparing Unand students with excellent quality and digital competencies," he said.





Huawei ICT Academy will train not only students, but also the university’s academic staff to improve their skills and insights in digital technology, such as the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic systems to cybersecurity knowledge.





Syarbeni, Huawei's Cyber and Security Privacy Officer (CSPO), added, "It is highly important that students and educators in higher education have a sound knowledge of cybersecurity. Huawei ICT Academy will share knowledge in the field of cybersecurity so that academics and students can take part in collaborative and systematic efforts to strengthen the national cybersecurity system."





In addition to the MoU, a talk show with the theme “Digital HR for ICT and Cybersecurity” was also held. This talk show featured Drio Bramantyo, Erry Prasetyo, Rian Ferdian and Ariandi Putra, where they shared various digital insights and knowledge with the students.





This collaboration with Andalas University is part of Huawei's responsibility and commitment "I Do" which targets producing 100 thousand ICT talents to support the acceleration of the government's digital transformation to realize the 2045 Golden Indonesia Vision.