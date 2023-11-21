Submit Release
Four Time Grammy Nominee, Raheem DeVaughn, Presents FALL IN LOVE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we enter the final few weeks of fall and the dating world settles into “cuffing season,” the Four Time Grammy Nominated Recording Artist, Raheem DeVaughn, has once again crafted the perfect soundtrack to carry his fans through the winter months. Set to arrive on November 21st, Fall In Love picks up where Raheem’s previous 2023 release Summer Of Love left off, often by reimagining some of the songs presented on the original. Fall In Love can be heard HERE.

Where the first volume in this collection found the Love King of R&B at his most sensual painting soundscapes that both allow and encourage fans to lean into their emotional side; Fall In Love leads listeners towards more meaningful connections, creating a safe space to foster and nurture love. Supporting Raheem’s poignant songwriting and powerful vocal production is viral sensation OG New New, who simultaneously lays out the perils of the single life and reminds those seeking love to approach it with their eyes wide open.

The Fall In Love tracklist is a testament to Raheem DeVaughn’s musical prowess and his ability to manipulate words and sounds to evoke a specific mood. The project primarily consists of alternate and remixed versions of the songs on his previous release. However, with the support of Kenny Allen and Ari O’Neal; appearances by lyricists ADE and Scienze; and spoken word artist Ra Brown, Raheem presents each song as a brand new production, shifting the energy through simple technical details like tempo and vocal inflections.

"Fall In Love is my latest offering with a twist of Soul/R&B fused with a futuristic 90s nostalgia. It is my ode to my loyal fans and is a continuation from the instant classic, Summer Of Love. This new release aims to appeal to all of the senses and to have listeners and fans alike reminded that love is the highest vibration," says DeVaughn.

Raheem also uses this project to announce his upcoming tour, which will find the D.C. native performing at intimate venues across the country, beginning on December 9, 2023 in Napa, CA. Tickets can be found at ticketmaster.com. Details and updates about the tour can also be found by following the singer’s Instagram, @raheem_devaughn.

