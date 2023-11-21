Submit Release
Wentworth Consulting Group Announces Cybersecurity Service For Casinos to Mitigate Ransomware Threat

Kyle Wentworth, Owner, Wentworth Consulting Group

With cybercrime increasing at an exponential rate of sophistication, casino mitigation strategies must be modern, consistent, and effective. ”
— Kyle Wentworth, Owner, Wentworth Consulting Group
DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyle Wentworth, CEO of Wentworth Consulting Group recently launched a new service to help mid to large sized casinos reduce their vulnerability to hackers and ransomware. After seeing the enormous financial costs that Caesar’s Palace and MGM Casino recently endured, Wentworth saw an opportunity to draw from his technical background and help protect valuable assets such as customer personal data and onsite electronic systems.

Experts speculate that MGM lost $100 million dollars and an enormous cache of customer data that could end up on the dark web. Ransomware attacks have been used to target vulnerable casino systems that are often times using outdated security protocols.

Drawing upon his 35 years of service in cybersecurity, business intelligence, and intellectual property control, Wentworth designed a system that brings a “top down” approach to casino tech security. This service includes:

- A complete review of the enterprise technology infrastructure and legally defensible technology posture
- A thorough analysis of the technology process model and security solutions
- Security software/hardware in place
- Executive debrief – Technology awareness audit
- Technology Vendor Audit – Capabilities assessment and deliverables audit
- Employee Technology Awareness Training audit
- Custom proprietary features that are client specific

Veteran-Owned, Wentworth Consulting Group has been featured in SHIFT Magazine and the Brett Davis Podcast.

To find out more, visit www.wentworthconsultinggroup.com

