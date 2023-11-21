The Most Experienced Generation Invests in Experiences Always Game, Boomers Come to Play
EINPresswire.com/ -- While younger generations are busy following celebrities like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, attending concerts like the Eras Tour, and cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, Baby Boomers are thinking about how to entertain friends and family during the upcoming holiday season. With inflation up 3.7%, prices are higher than in 2022, and older consumers are carefully making their buying decisions. This year, gifting and parties will be more intimate and thoughtful as consumers look to find the best deals on popular items and attempt to spend less.
As the second largest generation behind Millennials, Baby Boomers, are mostly retired or nearing retirement, own their homes, and have passed the years of buying things they don’t need. Instead, they are investing in home improvement or experiences including travel or learning something new.
Speaking of experiences, Baby Boomers, one of the most social generations, love to hang out with friends, enjoy their time together, and play games. The Boom Again Game brings Baby Boomers together to remember the Baby Boom Era. A party game, Boom Again focuses on pop culture, bringing back the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. With over 2,200 questions in six categories including celebrities, politics, TV, music, movies and more, Boom Again offers something different in a trivia game as players team up to get the correct answers while sharing memories from the past, boogying and naming the dances from the 70s disco era, performing the grape-squishing episode from I Love Lucy, naming all the chores Boomers did in the 60s and naming the Village People characters.
Not just trivia, it’s a revolution. In Boom Again, teams vie for the category in a tug of war on the gameboard, often trading places as they try to win the category with one right answer and take the token. The questions are an assortment from super easy to nearly unsolvable unless you are an expert in your era! Speaking of tokens, Boom Again has authentic game pieces from the Boom Era, like a metal skate key, a Kennedy campaign button, and a milk POG. In case players forget their readers, there’s a “Boomer's Little Helper" card magnifier. The package showcases boom-decade celebrities from the good old days. At nearly 5 lbs, Boom Again is a great gift for friends and for millennial and Gen Z kids to give to their Boomer parents.
Available on Amazon and BoomAgain.com, usually priced at $49.95, for Black Friday week Boom Again is 60% Off or $19.95! Great value, under $20, and the lowest price in 4 years!
About Boom Again & Brian Hersch
Brian Hersch was a successful Los Angeles real estate developer when the Trivial Pursuit phenomenon re-directed his career.
His business analysis of its success revealed insights that led him to a different theory about “party games.”
What followed was a long list of hit social-interaction board games including Taboo, Outburst, Super Scattergories, Malarkey, Oodles, SongBurst, and more. After researching Baby Boomer entertainment, Hersch discovered that they love hanging out, playing games, and reminiscing with friends about the events that occurred in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s.
That started the four-year journey to bring Boom Again to market.
With global deals including Milton Bradley, Parker Brothers, Mattel, Hasbro, and Western Publishing, Hersch has published over 40 games which have sold over 50 million copies.
