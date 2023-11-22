BG Ingénierie expands EVC-Ready™ equipment series with BGi051U-CD card milling and BGi051H-4H module embedding machines
EINPresswire.com/ -- BG Ingénierie, a leading provider of equipment and engineering services for smartcard manufacturing and durability testing, has announced the introduction of two innovative products in their EVC-Ready® series. The BGI-EVC-051UCD is a semi-automated desktop card milling machine that features contact detection for the EVC® All-In-One™ battery-free EMV micromodule from Ellipse. The second machine, the BGI-EVC-051H4H, is a semi-automated chip embedding machine that can accommodate 2 to 4 pressing heads. The two machines are ideal for pre-industrialization setups and for producing EVC, as well as biometric smartcards, in small to medium volumes.
Key features of the BGI051U-CD:
• Contact/pad detection feature for compensating depth variation.
• Storage for up to 50 programs.
• Full-face milling feature for prototyping.
• Complex multi-cavity milling capability.
• A milling plate and vacuum system to secure the card body during milling, ensuring optimal planarity.
Key features of the BGi051H-4H:
• 2 to 4 pressing heads for implanting.
• Supports any kind of implanting operation, including ISO contact plates, biometric sensors, and imprinting on plastic, metal, and wooden cards.
• Independent digital control of the temperature, pressure, and pressing time of each pressing head.
• A rotula at each pressing site to ensure maximum planarity during the implanting process.
• A pressurized air-cooling system to maintain the cold presser at room temperature.
• Storage for up to 50 implanting programs.
• A set of pressers for ISO contact plate or biometric sensor implanting.
• A switch time of less than 15 minutes.
The advantageous combination of milling and implanting machines from BG Ingénierie creates the best quality-to-price ratio in the market for prototyping or producing smartcards in small to medium volumes.
“BG Ingénierie is focused on expanding its portfolio to include a full spectrum of equipment for both testing and production,” said Julien Sulerzycki, business development manager of BG Ingénierie. “This strategic direction solidifies our position at the forefront of innovation and is driven by the growing importance of and expected industry shift towards EVC cards.”
"With BG Ingénierie's newest equipment, a wider range of stakeholders in the smart card ecosystem can now participate in the production, testing, and quality control of EVC-equipped cards," said Olivier Brunet, EVP Product Management of Ellipse. “By expanding its product line, BG Ingénierie aligns with Ellipse's EVC-Ready initiative to provide the industry with cutting-edge solutions for producing the new standard in payment cards."
BG Ingénierie and Ellipse are committed to technological advancements and the constant improvement of the EVC ecosystem. The BGi051H-4H implanting machine and the BGi199-EVC-QC machine will be showcased at BGI’s booth #D025 during Trustech event, which takes place from November 28 to 30 in Paris.
Footnote, about EVC:
EVC offers an effective and elegant solution to card not present fraud and false declines, which are both critically destructive to e-commerce payments. The EVC All-In-One is a battery-free, single-component EMV module that serves as a drop-in replacement for payment cards’ existing EMV modules. A 3-digit code located on the back of the module changes every time the card is used at a physical terminal or ATM. This new code can be utilized for any subsequent online or card-not-present transactions, effectively reducing the risk of false declines and fraudulent card-not-present activities. EVC technology streamlines the production of e-commerce-enabled cards for all manufacturers and is compatible with common card materials including PVC, recycled plastic, and metal.
About BG Ingénierie
BG INGENIERIE, established in 1999 by Guy BESNIER, is a French privately owned company that specializes in creating customized equipment and service solutions for smartcard, biometric card production, card and passport testing, and IC-SMD-eSIM programming technologies. The company is comprised of three subsidiaries catering to specific customer demands: BGI CARDS for independent chip implanting services, BGI EQUIPMENT for equipment development and production, and MEDIABADGE for card printer distribution and repair. In 2013, BG INGENIERIE won the National French Stars & Métiers “Prix de l’innovation technologique” for a specific multi-axes RFID robot tester. Today, the company has developed and produced more than 150 pieces of equipment and delivered 1200+ machines in over 65 countries, cementing its global recognition.
For more information, visit https://www.bginge.com.
BG Ingénierie contact:
Julien Sulerzycki, Business Development Manager
sulerzycki.julien@bginge.com
About Ellipse:
Ellipse World, Inc. (“Ellipse”) is a Los Angeles-based FinTech company that defines the latest advancements in smart card technology. Ellipse’s mission is to make digital payment safer in a digital world and to create simple solutions that address the global payment ecosystem’s needs. Ellipse developed the EVC All-In-One EMV smart card module. EVC (Ellipse Verification Code) is the new payment card standard that generates a dynamic card security code (or Dynamic CVV/CVC) during every contact or contactless card-present EMV transaction. Comprised of leading payment technology experts who are committed to creating new value for the payment industry, Ellipse is present across the United States, as well as in Europe and Asia.
For more information, visit https://www.ellipse.la
