SIF Data Model Specification (Australia) 3.6.1 Release Highlights Enhanced OpenAPI Integration
The collaborative efforts between NSIP, ESA and the A4L International Technical Board underscore the importance of community-driven development, paving the way for future innovations and enhancements.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of the May release, The A4L Community Australian Data Standards Working Group is proud to announce the launch of the SIF Data Model Specification (Australia) 3.6.1. This release builds on the foundation laid in May, where critical steps were taken to affirm individuals' identities within the education technology landscape. Now, with version 3.6.1, the Specification continues its commitment to advancing standards and interoperability, with a particular focus on the enhancement of the OpenAPI presentation.
— John W. Lovell, Technology Director, A4L Community
Support for OpenAPI, a JSON-native standard for online API documentation originally incorporated in the SIF Data Model Specification (New Zealand), has undergone substantial updates in version 3.6.1. The enhancements include a meticulous expansion and testing process, ensuring seamless alignment with the intricate data models of both the SIF Data Model Specification (Australia) and the SIF Infrastructure Specification (Global).
Key efforts during this update involved the thorough mapping of SIF/XML to PESC JSON convention, reinforcing the clarity of representation, and the precise depiction of SIF/JSON structures in JSON Schema. The result is a more robust and user-friendly documentation experience for developers and stakeholders alike.
SIF Data Model Specification (Australia) 3.6.1 not only incorporates the latest developments in the SIF Infrastructure Specification (Global) but also aligns seamlessly with the OpenAPI representation for both infrastructure and data models. This integration ensures a harmonious and standardized approach to API documentation, facilitating interoperability and ease of implementation.
This achievement is the outcome of collaborative efforts between the NSIP team in Education Services Australia and the A4L International Technical Board. Their joint work laid the groundwork for future releases, with the added capability of enabling the SIF Data Model Specification (North America) to express its data model to OpenAPI and JSON Schema.
"We are thrilled to unveil the SIF Data Model Specification (Australia) 3.6.1, a testament to our commitment to advancing standards and facilitating a seamless experience for our user community," said John W. Lovell, Technology Director, A4L Community. "The collaborative efforts between Education Services Australia and the A4L International Technical Board underscore the importance of community-driven development, paving the way for future innovations and enhancements."
To view the SIF Data Model Specification (Australia) 3.6.1. please visit: https://data.a4l.org/sif-specifications-australia/
To find out more about the SIF Infrastructure Specification (Global), please visit: https://data.a4l.org/sif-infrastructure/
Penny Murray
Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community
+1 202-621-0547
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn