Black Veterans Wellbeing in Focus: Viteranz Underscores Key Vitamin D Findings
A study reveals a link between vitamin D levels and reduced suicide and self-harm in this group. Viteranz donates 30% of profits to black veteran charities.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viteranz, a pioneering wellness brand, is spearheading a crucial initiative to address the often-overlooked mental health challenges faced by black veterans. This move comes in the wake of this study https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9891532/ part funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which highlights an up to 64% reduction in the risk of self-harm and suicide among black veterans with optimal vitamin D levels.
Deon Bryan, a black veteran from the UK, founded Viteranz to address the gaps in awareness and support for this community. "Our aim at Viteranz is not just about offering products. It's about fostering a greater understanding of the challenges faced by black veterans and advocating for their physical and mental well-being," says Deon.
Viteranz is committed to bridging the gap between scientific research and practical, real-world awareness. The company focuses on enlightening the community about the importance of various health-related factors, particularly those that disproportionately affect black veterans.
A significant part of Viteranz's mission is its dedication to supporting charitable causes. With 30% of its profits directed to black veteran charities like the Black Veterans Project, Viteranz is not just a business but a platform for positive social impact. "We're here to make a difference, to support those who've bravely served and to bring their stories and challenges into the spotlight," Deon adds.
As the world commemorates significant military anniversaries, such as the recent 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the Federal Government and Armed Forces, Viteranz's efforts align perfectly with the current call to action for better support and acknowledgment of black veterans.
About Viteranz
Viteranz stands as a beacon of innovation, empathy, and commitment. While the brand initially started with a focus on product development, its core mission has evolved to encompass a broader scope. Today, Viteranz is dedicated to raising awareness, supporting charitable causes, and advocating for the well-being of black veterans. This mission is driven by the founder's personal experiences and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by the black veteran community.
