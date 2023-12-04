India's First Homegrown Fairtrade Kidswear Brand – Totle: Redefining Kids' Fashion Sustainably
Introducing Totle, the pioneer in sustainable and interactive kidswear, weaving Fairtrade cotton into vibrant, playful stories.
We tell stories through fashion and we promise sustainability through Fairtrade. That's how we build brands for the future.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Totle, India's first homegrown Fairtrade kidswear brand, is disrupting the world of children's fashion by presenting an innovative approach to sustainable clothing that seamlessly integrates vibrant and playful narratives with interactive elements.
— Prithvi Nama
In a world where children's clothing is often seen as disposable, Totle envisions a different future. At Totle, children wear is more than just garments; it's a commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. As Prithvi Nama, CEO of Totle, passionately asserts, "Totle is the brainchild of House of Nama. House of Nama was founded with a vision to create fashion brands for the future. There were stories to tell, uncharted territories to explore and imaginations running wild. Through our collections, we depict art that is vibrant, playful and creative.
With a vision for a sustainable tomorrow, House of Nama has ethical sourcing and production at its core. Having sustainability at heart without compromising on form, functionality, and aesthetics is what sets us off as a fashion brand for the future"
Sustainable Comfort: Totle's Commitment to Style and Ethics
Totle takes the lead in sustainable fashion, advocating for Fairtrade-certified cotton that showcases its dedication to ethical production practices and a reduced environmental footprint. Choosing Totle not only ensures stylish and comfortable attire for children but also supports sustainable baby clothes. Recognizing the importance of comfort in children's clothing, Totle uses the softest Fairtrade cotton, crafting garments that are gentle on a child's skin.
Interactive Clothing: Unleashing Imagination Through Design
Going beyond ordinary attire, their interactive clothing boasts vibrant colors and playful storytelling concepts, offering an engaging canvas for children to explore and express their creativity. Totle's clothing features interactive elements that transcend traditional attire, fostering creativity and imaginative play.
Visual Storytelling: Vibrant & Playful Clothing That Narrates Tales
Totle's collections are a celebration of the vibrant and playful spirit of childhood. The use of cheerful colors and whimsical patterns makes their clothing an exciting addition to any child's wardrobe. Totle believes that every day offers a chance for children to express themselves through their style.
Celebrating Imagination and Playfulness: Totle's Unique Offerings
Totle's collections, a tribute to a child's boundless imagination, curiosity, and creativity, provide an ideal avenue to unravel the mysteries of the greater universe. The interactive range, featuring the brand's signature styles, invites children to engage, play, and discover characters beneath the flaps—crafted for your child to adore. Totle's clothing transforms storytelling into a delightful experience, fostering imaginative interpretations by young minds. Adding to the allure, each Totle story collection includes a charming story card, unveiling tales that resonate with the prints on the clothes.
Fairtrade Commitment: A Promise of Responsibility
Totle is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint and maximizing positive impact in the world of kidswear. Their sustainability journey includes collaboration with Fairtrade Certified factories, ensuring transparency across the entire supply chain — from cotton farming to the final product. Exclusively using 100% Fairtrade and Organic Cotton, Totle prioritizes natural growth without harmful chemicals, emphasizing biodegradability and eco-friendliness. This commitment to Fairtrade principles extends throughout the supply chain, with every step proudly Fairtrade Certified.
Under Fairtrade, rigorous audits guarantee safe and healthy working conditions, prohibiting child and slave labor. Environmental protection is paramount, ensuring a chemical-free process from the cotton farm to the brand. Customers can easily recognize Totle's dedication through the Fairtrade logo on garments and hangtags.
About Totle: Crafting the Future of Kids' Fashion
Totle is more than a brand; it's a vision for the future of children's fashion. Their journey is an exploration of the limitless potential of children's clothing. India's first homegrown Fairtrade kidswear brand, Totle has introduced a fresh perspective on sustainable, interactive, and visually captivating kids clothes of all ages. By choosing Totle, parents join a movement that nurtures creativity, encourages ethical values, and crafts a more sustainable world for the next generation.
Join Totle as they continue to redefine kids' fashion sustainably. Totle: Where every thread tells a story, and every piece makes a difference.
Harsha Vardhan
House of Nama LLP
+91 70757 79457
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Totle Kidswear