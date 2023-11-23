KIKI & SEBBY® Embraces Sustainable Infant Care Solutions with the SBROUT® 6-in-1 Baby Sleep System

The Singapore-based infant care brand’s selection of baby products promotes safety and comfort for children using sustainable design and material processes.

SINGAPORE, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIKI & SEBBY®, one of the country’s leading names in sustainable baby products, has launched the SBROUT® 6-in-1 Baby Sleep System.

Co-founder Alice Au expresses her enthusiasm for the 6-in-1 Baby Sleep System, saying, "Our commitment at SBROUT has always been to innovate while ensuring the utmost safety and sustainability. The 6-in-1 Baby Sleep System is not just a product but a testament to our dedication towards creating baby furniture that grows with the child. We're not only proud of its international patent-pending design but also of the recognition we've received from various awards this year."

The international patent-pending design embraces an eco-conscious approach to its products, while putting a particular focus on a child’s developmental milestones.

The SBROUT® 6-in-1 Baby Sleep System offers different features that concentrate on a child’s safety, including a mattress and mattress protector. The products are made of sustainable materials and have undergone stringent quality checks, to ensure that they are safe for babies and the environment.

Since its release to the market, SBROUT® has garnered several awards, including:

Baby and Nursery Trade Awards 2023 (BANTA) - Winner in the Furniture Category & Most Commended in the Best New Product Awards.

Junior Design Awards 2023 - Best Cot/Cot Bed Design (Silver).

Absolutely Mama Awards 2023 - Best Cot, Crib, Or Moses Basket (Gold).

Project Baby Magazine 2023 - Most Innovative Baby Products (Gold).

Kind + Jugend Asean 2023 Innovation Award Finalist for World of Furniture.

Progressive Preschool Awards 2023 Finalist (result will be announced in Nov 2023).

Alongside the launch of the SBROUT® 6-in-1 Baby Sleep System, KIKI & SEBBY® furthers its commitment to promote innovations in infant care products by partnering with industry brands such as Kids21, KrisShop, Takashimaya, Tangs, and KAI Singapore.

As a brand, KIKI & SEBBY® has collaborated with different government agencies and organisations to advocate for safety best practices in the use of baby products, including Enterprise Singapore.

"In these fast-evolving times, sustainability and safety should never be an afterthought,” continues Alice Au. “I'm immensely proud of our team's efforts, and as we move forward, our community can expect to see more groundbreaking, eco-conscious, and safe solutions from KIKI & SEBBY®."

About KIKI & SEBBY®

With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and safety, KIKI & SEBBY® continues to push the boundaries of design, ensuring parents have access to the best products for their little ones.