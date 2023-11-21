Accelleron Industries to enhance reporting with SkySparc’s OmniFi
SkySparc, a business consultancy, will deploy OmniFi at turbocharger manufacturer Accelleron Industries to improve treasury reporting.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Switzerland-based firm, spun off last year from ABB, chose to implement SkySparc’s OmniFi process automation and data integration tool to enhance the range and sophistication of its regular treasury reports and data analysis.
Accelleron will initially use OmniFi to automate the generation and distribution of business-critical multi-source treasury reports, with the expectation of significant cost and time reductions.
The firm also intends to leverage OmniFi’s flexibility to develop a series of customized reports, automatically integrating data from its treasury management system, its ERP systems and other platforms, thus further exercising greater control and oversight over Accelleron’s financial risks and liquidity management processes.
Lars Schröder, Senior Engagement Manager at SkySparc, said: “OmniFi’s proven process automation and data integration capabilities make it the ideal platform for increasing the sophistication and customization of key treasury reports. We look forward to working with Accelleron to support their evolving reporting needs.”
Thomas Widmer, Head of Treasury at Accelleron, said: “As a newly independent company, it is important for us to have a high degree of visibility over our treasury activities and data. SkySparc’s expertise and solutions make them the ideal partner on this critical strategic task.”
