OnlineCheckWriter.com Surpasses 800,000 Registered Users

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED SATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B payment platform, has crossed over 800,000 registered users. The platform offers various payment methods like ACH, Wire Transfer, Payroll funding by credit card, Pay by credit card without payee fee, check printing, payment links, check draft, digital checks, and wallet payments.

CEO and founder of OnlineCheckWriter.com, Sabeer Nelli, started the platform after he faced many payment-related challenges with his existing venture, Tyler Petroleum. Today, OnlineCheckWriter.com is a comprehensive business payment platform that seamlessly integrates with most banks in the United States, accounting software, and payroll services. The platform has expanded its offerings to include credit card services, expense cards, positive pay, and more.

OnlineCheckWriter.com makes ACH payments easy and affordable for businesses. Users can access them on computers, tablets, or smartphones. The platform's same-day ACH feature enables businesses to process payments quickly.

OnlineCheckWriter.com simplifies check customization with its user-friendly drag-and-drop tool. Users can easily add logos, choose fonts, and customize checks to reflect their brand identity. The tool is compatible with any home or office check printer, saving users over 80% on printing costs, whether using blank stock paper or regular paper. The platform also facilitates payroll check printing, allowing businesses to input employee details and print professional checks with logos and brand names.

OnlineCheckWriter.com goes beyond customization with its Positive Pay feature, enhancing security against check scams. Businesses can share a list of cleared checks with their banks, quickly identifying suspicious or unauthorized checks by cross-referencing them with outgoing checks. This feature provides essential protection against fraud, empowering users with greater financial control.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has introduced new check templates, including business, personal, payroll, and premium check options. These templates streamline the process, making creating personalized, professional-looking checks easy for users.

Since its public launch in 2019, OnlineCheckWriter.com has secured initial seed round funding, enabling continuous enhancements to cater to businesses nationwide, including select regions in Canada and India. With an impressive $50 billion in processed transactions to date, the platform is emerging as a formidable force in the FinTech industry, positioned for sustained growth and continued innovation.

