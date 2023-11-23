Global Mortgage Group Funds Singapore Real Estate Bridging Loan in 72 Hours
Global Mortgage Group further cements its position as the leader in international real estate financing with best-in-class service and client satisfaction.
We are thrilled to announce the completion of this real estate bridging loan in just 72 hours”SINGAPORE, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mortgage Group, a leading international mortgage originator, has completed a Singapore real estate bridging loan in just 72 hours. This achievement highlights the company's dedication to efficiency and responsiveness in managing complex financing transactions.
— Madel Tan, Global Mortgage Group
Global Mortgage Group was able to expedite the financing process without compromising on due diligence, demonstrating the company's expertise in navigating the intricacies of the Singapore market.
Madel Tan, Director and Head of Singapore for Global Mortgage Group expressed enthusiasm about the achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the completion of this real estate bridging loan in just 72 hours. This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering expedited yet meticulously crafted financing solutions for our high-net-worth clients in Singapore."
The successful closure of this real estate financing transaction reinforces Global Mortgage Group's reputation as a reliable and efficient global mortgage provider. The company is recognized in the financial sector for its uncompromised integrity, personalized service, and commitment to exceeding client expectations.
Global Mortgage Group funded $400 million in Singapore bridging loans year to date, establishing them as the market leader, with a specific focus on high-value properties such as Good Class Bungalows, to name a few. The company continues to expand its lending options and global reach while consistently surpassing client expectations.
About Global Mortgage Group
Global Mortgage Group is a leading international mortgage originator that specializes in offering customized financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals and foreign investors. With a track record of successfully funding significant real estate transactions in Singapore and globally, Global Mortgage Group provides flexible and personalized mortgage options to meet the diverse needs of its clients worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.GMG.asia or get in touch with Madel Tan, Director and Head of Singapore, at +65 9634 5623 or email at madel.tan@gmg.asia.
Madel Tan
Global Mortgage Group
+65 9634 5623
madel.tan@gmg.asia
