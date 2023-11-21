President Marc Corsi and Press Secretary Xavier Vilà Meet Key Catalan Business Influencers and Institutions in Barcelona
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, CAC President Marc Corsi and Press Secretary Xavier Vilà met with several entrepreneurs, civic workers, and distinguished Catalans in Barcelona to promote the mission of the organization and to build valuable transatlantic partnerships. Marc and Xavier congruently promoted the Diaspora Project, a comprehensive survey and mapping project of the Catalan American demographic, its values, and overall community.
Marc and Xavi first met with Bru Recolons and Marina Falcó, the Founder and Board Member respectively of the Impulsa Talentum Foundation. The Impulsa Talentum Foundation is an organization that selects innovative and exciting Catalan business projects and assists in growing and promoting them. They discussed the goal of identifying Catalan-American owned businesses in the United States, thus mapping out not only talent but also contributors to the CAC Diaspora Project.
Subsequently Marc and Xavier met with Muntsa Vilalta, Director of FEMCAT, the premier Catalan business foundation. FEMCAT’s mission consists of developing the Catalan economy and social environment in business. The meeting procured many unique ideas, mainly the collaboration of FEMCAT and the CAC in helping promote Catalan-American businesses and also Transatlantic trade. Additionally, the CAC delegation discussed the valuable insight FEMCAT could provide to the Diaspora Project.
At the Real Club Nautico de Barcelona, Marc and Xavier met with Joan Marin, Director of the club. With the America's Cup coming to Barcelona, the gentlemen discussed the possibility of a CAC event taking place at the yacht club, allowing participants to enjoy the regatta festivities and America’s Cup speakers with the Catalan community fostered by the CAC.
Marc and Xavier also discussed opportunities for the CAC America's Cup event in Barcelona with Montse Puig Ponsico, the CEO of Barcelona & Partners. Barcelona & Partners is an organization devoted to finding and promoting unique and potent businesses in Barcelona, making them an ideal partner for the CAC to build collaboration and networking with up-and-coming Catalan entrepreneurs.
Finally, Marc and Xavier met with Victoria Alsina, City Hall Councilwoman and the former Minister of Foreign Action and Open Government, at the Barcelona City Hall. Ms. Alsina mentioned an opportunity for the CAC to grow its outreach in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress, the flagship trade conference for mobile connectivity in Europe.
“I am encouraged and excited with the outcome of our fruitful meetings. It is important on building connections with so many outstanding Catalans. I appreciate the openness and how receptive everyone is to collaborate and move our vision and mission forward, as well as continue new and existing relationships to build our bond with all. I am ecstatic for what the future holds for not only us, but the entire community and mission that we support,” said CAC President Marc Corsi.
Ivan Kiryakin
Ivan Kiryakin
