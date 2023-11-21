Inkit Introduces Flows Functionality to Streamline Secure Document Generation (SDG)

Inkit - Secure Document Generation

Enhancement to the DocGen solution enables organizations to create custom workflows and automation with no coding required.

ST. PAUL, MN, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inkit, the only Secure Document Generation (SDG) platform, announces a significant expansion of its DocGen solution, Inkit Flows. This new feature enables federal government agencies and enterprises to create custom workflows and automation to generate documents without the complexity of coding.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates there will be a global shortage of more than 85 million software engineers and developers by 2030. The agency estimates companies worldwide may lose more than $8.5 trillion in revenue because of this shortage. Business leaders can combat this risk by adopting low-to-no-code applications that allow all team members to complete tasks traditionally done by highly skilled developers.

With Inkit Flows, users can move faster with seamless workflows and automation, decreasing the time it takes to generate documents manually. This platform automates fillable form creation, develops trigger-based API flows, allows the reuse of templates, and appends multiple files into a single document before distributing them to a preferred destination. Recent enhancements have doubled the number of document destinations available to Inkit users, adding Box, Dropbox, Amazon s3, and Google Drive to the previously available options Inkit storage, Salesforce, secure email Magic Links, and DocuSign.

Inkit automates DocGen, protects sensitive data, expedites digital signatures, and helps federal government agencies and enterprises optimize information sharing to help:

- Replace inefficient and time-consuming manual document creation with automation to scale

- Deliver end-to-end encryption and zero-access encryption of private information to protect against breaches and prevent leaks

- Organize, manage, and secure information to comply with record management policies for effortless retention

- Secure digital signatures with the easiest way to send, receive, and manage legally binding agreements

“Inkit security features and range of integrations are industry-leading,” said Matt McCullough, Chief Information Officer, Inkit. “Adding drag and drop workflows will make it easier for users to generate and distribute customer communications, employee communications, and other critical electronic documents.”

As the only zero trust solution that automates DocGen, protects sensitive data, expedites digital signatures, and optimizes information sharing. Inkit users include:

- Federal government agencies

- Financial services companies

- Healthcare providers and payers

- Utility organizations

- Human resources and employee benefits providers

“Inkit occupies a unique position in the document generation software market, and there is no other solution that offers the same breadth of security features,” added Inkit CEO Michael McCarthy. “By making the solution accessible to non-developers, we can help our customers implement a truly secure document generation platform as efficiently and economically as possible.”

About Inkit

Inkit is the only Secure Document Generation (SDG) platform that allows users to generate, encrypt, and distribute documents in total privacy.

Inkit offers the best multicloud environment for all your favorite apps or to generate documents in Microsoft Docs, PPT, XLS, PDF, and HTML. Get the security you can depend on with Inkit's serverless architecture, disappearing documents, roles & permissions, and document streaming features. Inkit is privately owned and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with offices in Washington, D.C.