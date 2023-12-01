EIN Presswire Launches Year End Special on Press Release Distribution Packages for the Month of December

EIN Presswire offers additional press release credits with each purchase during the month of December to both new and existing clients.

— David Rothstein
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toys and electronics aren’t the only things on sale this month. EIN Presswire launched their annual Year End Special today, offering the lowest prices of the year on press release distribution packages.

To lock in savings from now until December 31, go to https://www.einpresswire.com/pricing.

EIN Presswire’s eight-release Pro+ package, which typically includes five releases, is on sale for $399. That’s $49.87 per release, more than a 37% discount!

Get 30 press releases with the purchase of EIN Presswire’s Corporate Plan (normally 25 releases) for $999. The Year End Special includes five bonus releases for FREE and each release is only $33.30 each. That's nearly 17% savings!

“This year, 150,000+ press releases were distributed using EIN Presswire. We are so thankful to our valued clients for continuing to select EIN Presswire as their press release distribution service of choice,” said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics Inc., the parent company of EIN Presswire. “Set yourself and your clients up for a prosperous 2024 by taking advantage of our Year End Special. A large component of a business’ success is an effective public relations strategy that includes distributing press releases. We are committed to helping even more businesses and nonprofits spread their news and messages in 2024.”

Through a widespread distribution network, EIN Presswire exposes your company to the Associated Press, select ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliated stations nationwide, and many more news outlets, databases, world media directory, and EIN Presswire’s proprietary distribution. Press releases are read by potential customers, clients, investors, and donors nationwide, worldwide, and in niche trades. Each feature-rich press release includes 1,000 words, three links, three embedded images, and one embedded video.

All press release credits expire 12 months from the date of purchase. Existing clients with remaining credits and unused expired credits who take advantage of the Year End Special will be given the courtesy of having these unused credits automatically rolled over into the new expiration date.

If you have any questions, EIN Presswire can be reached at +1 (202) 335-3939 in the United States and +44 20 8036 3949 in Europe.

ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, DC-based news tech company.

David Rothstein, CEO
Newsmatics Inc.
+1 202-335-9494
press@newsmatics.com

Contact
David Rothstein, CEO
Newsmatics Inc.
+1 202-335-9494 press@newsmatics.com
Company/Organization
Newsmatics
1025 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 1000
Washington, District of Columbia, 20036
United States
+1 202-335-9494
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Newsmatics is an independent, privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, DC, focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. The company's workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. It does not rely on advertising as a material source of its revenue.

Newsmatics

