Commonwealth Center for Advanced Logistics Systems (CCALS) Launches Logistics and Supply Chain Survey
Multi-University Student Team Conducts Virginia's First Statewide Logistics and Supply Chain Assessment - Seeks Industry Engagement and Input
We are excited to partner with leaders in logistics excellence to undertake this project. Logistics is a key sector for the Virginia. This is a great opportunity to build on a recognized strength.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apogee Strategic Partners, LLC announced today that one of their premier clients, The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Logistics Systems (CCALS), has launched a landmark initiative to study the logistics and supply chain ecosystem in Virginia. CCALS, a Commonwealth of Virginia funded multi-university consortium operating at the intersection of education, government, and industry invites all businesses and organizations conducting business in Virginia to complete a confidential Virginia Logistics Capabilities Survey that will establish a baseline of the logistics and supply chain ecosystem in the Commonwealth.
— Dawit Haile, Chair and Interim President of CCALS
CCALS has assembled an impressive team consisting of students (CCALS’ fellows) from its five partner universities (Longwood University, Virginia State University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Old Dominion University, and the University of Virginia) to conduct this survey and analyze the results in support of logistics and supply chain priorities and initiatives, as outlined in the Virginia Chamber’s strategic plan, Blueprint Virginia 2030 and
Governor Glenn Youngkin’s “Compete to Win” plan for economic development.
Collaborating closely with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and the Port of Virginia, the CCALS team has been working diligently to shape the action plan for this critical initiative. Gathering insights directly from the business community regarding their experiences in logistics and supply chain operations is essential in crafting effective programs to meet their requirements.
The results of this survey will undergo thorough analysis and will be presented in a Phase II Survey Report scheduled for publication in early 2024.
To participate in the survey, visit the CCALS' Virginia Logistics Capabilities Survey
