Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,663 in the last 365 days.

RWDG Webinar: How to Select the “Right” Metadata to Govern

Download the slides here>> About the Webinar There are many different types of metadata that exist within your organization’s data landscape. It would be difficult to manage all of them effectively. It makes sense to inventory what metadata you already have, plan for, and select the metadata that will add the most value, and execute […]

The post RWDG Webinar: How to Select the “Right” Metadata to Govern appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

RWDG Webinar: How to Select the “Right” Metadata to Govern

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more