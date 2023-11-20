Submit Release
PWB Upcoming Virtual Lunch and Learn Opportunities

The Washington State Public Works Board will offer two upcoming virtual Lunch and Learn opportunities related to the topics of regional collaboration, multi-system approaches to infrastructure, sustainability, and equity. See below for additional details and Zoom links. All are welcome to attend, and registration is not required.

PWB Virtual Lunch and Learn: Snohomish County Little Bear Creek Mitigation Strategy

  • What: Learn more about an innovative regional/basin-wide approach to emerging 6PPD tire dust challenges. This project highlights a complex regional collaboration that includes multiple infrastructure systems.
  • Who: Snohomish County Little Bear Creek Mitigation Strategy Team
  • When: Friday, January 26 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
  • Where: Zoom meeting

PWB Virtual Lunch & Learn: Port of Seattle’s Sustainability and Equity Framework

  • What: Learn about decision-making processes that incorporate sustainability and equity design elements into capital projects. The Port of Seattle has implemented a sustainability and equity framework that helps projects include these elements at appropriate cost levels before design and construction gets underway. This framework builds accountability between commissioners, project managers, and engineers in order to further the sustainability and equity goals of the Port.
  • Who: Hear from Jessica Brown, Environmental Program Manager with the Port of Seattle.
  • When: Friday, December 8 from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm
  • WhereZoom Meeting

