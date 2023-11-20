PWB Upcoming Virtual Lunch and Learn Opportunities

The Washington State Public Works Board will offer two upcoming virtual Lunch and Learn opportunities related to the topics of regional collaboration, multi-system approaches to infrastructure, sustainability, and equity. See below for additional details and Zoom links. All are welcome to attend, and registration is not required.

PWB Virtual Lunch and Learn: Snohomish County Little Bear Creek Mitigation Strategy

What : Learn more about an innovative regional/basin-wide approach to emerging 6PPD tire dust challenges. This project highlights a complex regional collaboration that includes multiple infrastructure systems.

: Learn more about an innovative regional/basin-wide approach to emerging 6PPD tire dust challenges. This project highlights a complex regional collaboration that includes multiple infrastructure systems. Who: Snohomish County Little Bear Creek Mitigation Strategy Team

Snohomish County Little Bear Creek Mitigation Strategy Team When : Friday, January 26 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

: Friday, January 26 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Where: Zoom meeting

PWB Virtual Lunch & Learn: Port of Seattle’s Sustainability and Equity Framework