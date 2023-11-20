September 2-3, 2021

The meeting presentations will be heard, viewed, captioned, and recorded through an online teleconferencing platform.

The CTGTAC committee will meet in open session on both days to discuss the toxicity risks of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy products. The discussion topics include oncogenicity risks due to vector genome integration and safety issues identified during preclinical and/or clinical evaluation.

On September 2, 2021, in the morning, under session 1, CTGTAC committee will meet to discuss and make recommendations on vector integration and oncogenicity risks. In the afternoon, under session 2, the committee will discuss and make recommendations on hepatotoxicity issues.

On September 3, 2021, in the morning, under session 3, the committee will meet to discuss and make recommendations on thrombotic microangiopathy issues. In the afternoon, under session 4, the committee will discuss and make recommendations on non-clinical findings of neurotoxicity, especially related to the dorsal root ganglion toxicity issues. Also, in the afternoon, under session 5, the committee will discuss and make recommendations on clinical findings of neurotoxicity, based on brain MRI studies.

April 15, 2021

The Committee will meet in open session to discuss biologics license application (BLA) 125734 for donislecel (purified allogeneic deceased donor pancreas derived Islets of Langerhans). The applicant, CellTrans, Inc., has requested an indication for the “treatment of brittle Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D).”