This holiday season, Cannababe and Leaf and Bud are thrilled to announce their partnership in hosting a charitable toy drive.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannababe and Leaf and Bud Join Forces to Host a Festive Toy Drive Benefiting Detroit's Children in Need

This holiday season, Cannababe and Leaf and Bud are thrilled to announce their partnership in hosting a charitable toy drive aimed at bringing joy and cheer to underprivileged children in the Detroit community. With a heartfelt mission to spread holiday happiness, the two esteemed cannabis companies have set a commendable goal of donating over $20,000 worth of toys to children in need.

The collaborative effort seeks to support and uplift the youngest members of the Detroit community by providing them with toys and gifts that will make their holiday season brighter. The generous donations received during this drive will be distributed to The United Way and Big Family of Michigan, two reputable organizations dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families facing adversity.

"We are excited for Cannababe to team up with Leaf and Bud for this meaningful initiative that aims to bring smiles to the faces of children in our community," said Jenna Kaltenberg, representing Cannababe.

To participate and contribute to this noble cause, individuals are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys suitable for children of all ages. Donations can be made at two convenient drop-off locations: Woodward Movement in Ferndale, MI, and Leaf & Bud in Detroit. Those who donate at Leaf and Bud will be eligible for 10 percent off all in store purchases. The toy drive will run from November 20 to December 15, ensuring ample time for the community to join hands in making a difference. Those who donate will be entered to win tickets to a private Cannababe event on November 30, 2023. This event, Crystal Clouds Toy Drive, will take place in downtown Detroit. This event will feature lives performances by DJ Killa Squid and DJ Godfather.

“Hosting a toy drive event that solely benefits underprivileged children is an exhilarating opportunity to kindle the holiday spirit. Our hope is for this to create lasting memories for those who need it most. The generosity of Leaf and Bud and the rest of our community converges into a cascade of warmth, ensuring that every child finds a reason to smile during this festive season.” Mary Sharp representing Cannababe.

Join Cannababe and Leaf and Bud in spreading joy and kindness this holiday season by donating toys to brighten the lives of Detroit's children. Together, let's make a difference and create magical moments for those who need it most.

For more information and inquiries about the toy drive, please contact:

Jenna Kaltenberg/ Mary Sharp

Info@cannababedetroit.com

About Cannababe Detroit:

Cannababe is a women owned experiential marketing agency that focuses on large scale events and brand ambassador/ promotional modeling services. They are dedicated to creating a powerful and positive impact in the community by promoting equality and social justice for all, specifically those affected by systematic oppression including LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.

About Leaf and Bud Detroit:

Leaf and Bud is Michigan’s premier Cannabis Retailer. They currently have three Michigan storefronts located in Detroit, Centerline and Hazel Park. Leaf and Bud provides a top tier shopping experience featuring exclusive brands. Leaf and Bud here for the community