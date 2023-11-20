Eltropy Ranks No. 1 on Silicon Valley Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies List for 2023
Eltropy achieves remarkable 621.8% revenue growth from 2020 to 2022
We want to impact the lives of 100 million Americans through our technology, ensuring they have access to the best financial products and services, anytime and anywhere.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), has been named the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in Silicon Valley for 2023 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The award is the result of Eltropy's remarkable 621.8% revenue growth from 2020 to 2022.
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy
The Silicon Valley Business Journal annually ranks the top 25 fastest-growing private companies in the region based on verified financial data. Eltropy's exponential growth trajectory placed it at the top of this year's highly competitive list. Read the Eltropy cover story here.
Eltropy's impressive ascent to the top reflects the company's unwavering commitment to transforming the digital communication landscape for credit unions and community banks with the power of Generative AI and an industry-first unified platform for digital conversations.
The COVID-19 pandemic posed substantial challenges to businesses worldwide, but it also presented opportunities for innovation and adaptation. Many of the fastest-growing private companies, including Eltropy, have leveraged the changing landscape to redefine their industries and grow to new levels of success.
“The increasing preference of doing nearly everything on our mobile devices, regardless of location, has been a driving force behind our growth,” Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, told the newspaper. “We want to impact the lives of 100 million Americans through our technology, ensuring they have access to the best financial products and services, anytime and anywhere. We’re confident that over the next five years we will become an unstoppable force in the industry.”
In an era when strong digital communication is essential, Eltropy's unified platform has been instrumental in elevating member interactions, streamlining operations for more than 600 credit unions and community banks, and driving sustainable growth.
“This recognition from the Silicon Valley Business Journal reaffirms Eltropy's leadership position in the industry,” continued Garg. “We plan to leverage the momentum from this award by continuing to expand our platform and offerings.”
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the industry’s first AI-driven digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
