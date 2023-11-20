Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,666 in the last 365 days.

Eltropy Ranks No. 1 on Silicon Valley Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies List for 2023

Eltropy Ranks No. 1 on Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List for 2023

Eltropy No. 1 fastest-growing private company in Silicon Valley

Eltropy Ranks No. 1 on Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List for 2023

Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy

Eltropy achieves remarkable 621.8% revenue growth from 2020 to 2022

We want to impact the lives of 100 million Americans through our technology, ensuring they have access to the best financial products and services, anytime and anywhere.”
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy
MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), has been named the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in Silicon Valley for 2023 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The award is the result of Eltropy's remarkable 621.8% revenue growth from 2020 to 2022.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal annually ranks the top 25 fastest-growing private companies in the region based on verified financial data. Eltropy's exponential growth trajectory placed it at the top of this year's highly competitive list. Read the Eltropy cover story here.

Eltropy's impressive ascent to the top reflects the company's unwavering commitment to transforming the digital communication landscape for credit unions and community banks with the power of Generative AI and an industry-first unified platform for digital conversations.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed substantial challenges to businesses worldwide, but it also presented opportunities for innovation and adaptation. Many of the fastest-growing private companies, including Eltropy, have leveraged the changing landscape to redefine their industries and grow to new levels of success.

“The increasing preference of doing nearly everything on our mobile devices, regardless of location, has been a driving force behind our growth,” Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, told the newspaper. “We want to impact the lives of 100 million Americans through our technology, ensuring they have access to the best financial products and services, anytime and anywhere. We’re confident that over the next five years we will become an unstoppable force in the industry.”

In an era when strong digital communication is essential, Eltropy's unified platform has been instrumental in elevating member interactions, streamlining operations for more than 600 credit unions and community banks, and driving sustainable growth.

“This recognition from the Silicon Valley Business Journal reaffirms Eltropy's leadership position in the industry,” continued Garg. “We plan to leverage the momentum from this award by continuing to expand our platform and offerings.”

About Eltropy
Eltropy is the industry’s first AI-driven digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

Steve Jensen
Eltropy
+1 801-362-2793
email us here

You just read:

Eltropy Ranks No. 1 on Silicon Valley Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies List for 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more